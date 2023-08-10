Public sector and integration between on and offline touchpoints

Minsait: According to research on the digitization of sales channels in the PA sector, the public sector has accelerated the integration between online and offline touchpoints. The public sector has begun to reflect on the role of individual points of contact with citizens and to work towards integration between the different channels. Today 98% of public bodies allow you to book a service online and use it offline. These are the data of the latest report on the digitization of sales channels in the Public Administration sector, produced by the Digital Innovation Observatories of the Milan Polytechnic in collaboration with Minsait.

Public sector and integration

According to relationship, public organizations are also reviewing the role of physical touchpoints. In fact, the branches are no longer a space dedicated only to accessing services, but are transforming into a cross-channel support point for the user in all phases of the process of interaction with the institution. In this case, the most frequently implemented technological solutions concern: online booking systems for visits to counters (implemented by 96% of organisations).

Report data

Then the solutions to allow the digital payment of public services at the counters (95%), the systems for the virtual management of the queues (85%). And again: the solutions for collecting and integrating information on the individual user (through, for example, interactive totems for profiling) to have a single view on the customer, adopted by 24% of public bodies.

PA: how to overcome difficulties

A barrier to the integration of activities and processes related to individual channels is currently given by a clash between functions and the difficulty of breaking down silos. In fact, 18% of public administrations independently manages (in silos) each controlled channel, through a function or an ad hoc manager for each channel. 34% of the entities, despite having a management in silos, affirm that they have established coordination mechanisms between the functions of the various channels.

But there is also a large number of public companies that are trying to overcome these difficulties. 22% have introduced a cross-functional manager with an ad hoc team dedicated to coordinating the different channels. While 26% of the sample has created a corporate function completely dedicated to the integrated management of the different contact points.

A synergistic interaction

Giuseppe Catarinozzi, director of the Public Administration market of Minsait in Italy

The interoperability and integration of online and offline channels for public administration organizations brings tangible benefits, facilitating access to services, improving efficiency and enhancing the citizen experience. An interaction synergistic between these channels it allows to offer complete and personalized solutions, allowing for more effective communication. As well as a faster flow of information and greater transparency in the management of administrative activities”.

Cloud and security, public sector situation and integration

Two decisive challenges for the success of the digitization process of Public Administration channels concern the transition to the Cloud and information security. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan has allocated substantial funds for the digitization of the PA by directing it to a Cloud First principle.

Push to the cloud

To date, according to the report, with the exception of the website, which resides in the Cloud for more than half of the entities interviewed, the other channels examined (Mobile App, Contact Center and branches) are still managed in the entity’s Data Center. Nonetheless, most organizations plan to migrate these systems in the Cloud in the next 12 months.

The advantages

Among the main advantages of the Cloud for public companies are the scalability to adapt to new needs or changes in initial needs (significant motivation for adopting the Cloud in 96% of cases). Furthermore, the speed to experiment with innovative solutions (85%) and the usability of the solutions (74%) which facilitates the effective adoption of the tools and the transformation of the processes. Among the main problems, public organizations highlight the variability of Operations costs for 67% of the sample and lack of skills for 40% of companies.

Focus on cybersecurity

Security also plays a crucial role in the digitization process of the PA. And this is to guarantee citizens the possibility of accessing services remotely, managing often critical or sensitive data. According to the report, 79% of the PAs make both proprietary credentials and national digital identity systems (such as SPID and CIE) available to their users to guarantee secure access to their online services. In 18% of cases, the use of proprietary credentials is sufficient, while in the remaining 3% access can only take place through national digital identities.

Little attention to vulnerabilities

This survey highlights a general delay with respect to the provisions of current legislation. In fact, according to the provisions of the Simplification Decree, all local and central administrations should have integrated SPID and CIE as authentication and access systems to digital public services starting from February 2021.

Furthermore, within the public administration, there is often an insufficient level of attention for the identification of potential security vulnerabilities that may involve Cloud-based applications and infrastructures, which can be exploited by cybercriminals as an entry point to implement malicious actions in business systems.

Public sector and integration between on and offline touchpoints

37% of organizations seem to have not yet defined a clear strategy for recognizing vulnerabilities in applications and infrastructures. Among these, 35% perform only occasionally identification activities, while the remaining 2% do not carry out any form of security assessment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

