Publisher PLAION Releases First DLC ‘Electronic Fog’ for 3D Adventure RPG ‘Mato Anomalies’

Publisher PLAION has announced that the highly anticipated first DLC for the 3D adventure RPG “Mato Anomalies” has been released today. Developed by Arrowiz, this game is available on multiple platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Titled “Electronic Fog,” this DLC offers an exciting new addition to the already immersive world of “Mato Anomalies.” The game itself, known as “Lost in Dreams,” combines the features of visual novels and role-playing games. Players take on the role of private detective “Jun” and embark on a quest to uncover the secrets of the oriental city of “Xindu” while solving various mysteries and battling dark forces.

In the “Electronic Fog” DLC, players will assume the character of “SkyEye,” who stumbles upon a virtual city resembling “Xindu.” This expansion introduces new dungeons, upgraded combat mechanics, and an entirely new character, providing players with brand new gameplay experiences.

The team behind “Mato Anomalies” has stated that the “Electronic Fog” DLC seamlessly connects the events between Chapters 6 and 7, adding depth to the overall storyline. Furthermore, players who have previously purchased the digital deluxe version of the game will receive the “Electronic Fog” DLC for free.

Key features of the “Electronic Fog” DLC include deep exploration, allowing players to uncover the complex backstories of each character and encounter powerful new enemies. The dungeons have been expanded, providing a more challenging gameplay experience with an array of monsters and interactive mechanisms. Players will also have access to upgraded combat abilities and weapons, providing strategic options and various build possibilities. Lastly, the DLC offers unique roguelike dungeons that test the skill and bravery of players with endless challenges.

Fans of “Mato Anomalies” can now dive into the captivating world of “Electronic Fog” and continue their adventures in the “Lost in Dreams” universe.

