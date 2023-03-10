The technology industry has recently seen a wave of layoffs. After Meta announced a new round of layoffs earlier, even the game publisher Take-Two has confirmed layoffs. They are the publishers of the hit games “Grand Theft Auto” series and “Borderlands”. This time, the employees of its Private Division are mainly affected. They are responsible for the release of games such as “OlliOlli World” and “Kerbal Space Program”.

In response to inquiries from the game website PC Gamer, Take-Two confirmed that there were layoffs, but did not disclose the number of employees affected, but said that the goal is to reduce the manpower of the US team, mainly involving group operations and brand distribution, but for American game development studios have had little impact. Although the main targets of layoffs are employees in the United States, Take-Two said that it has similar layoffs in other countries, emphasizing that it will act in accordance with local regulations.

When explaining the reasons for layoffs, Take-Two stated that it has recorded substantial growth in recent years. In order for the company’s success to continue for a long time, layoffs are a necessary measure. It also claims that this will help the company’s organization to align with long-term priorities.

