When you think of Diablo, your brain probably immediately imagines demons, violence, horror, and all the other grim parts of the world of Sanctuary. But it shouldn’t, because Blizzard’s Fantasyland is also a pretty cool place, perfect for relaxing, putting your feet up, drinking some beer, and not caring about the world.

Thankfully, now you can do just that without worrying about some demons crawling through your window and eating you alive, because Blizzard released a three-hour video of pure bliss lo-fi Diablo beats to“Stay a while and listen”.

The video is also accompanied by cinematic animation of Deckard Cain sitting at a table and writing on parchment, in a similar style to the already famous Lo-Fi Beats girls.

You can find the video embedded below, and the best part is you can also expect part two to arrive sometime in the future for even more chill vibes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3n8vT49ueg/