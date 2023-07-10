Pulsee Luce e Gas supports UniGe’s Elettra project…

Investing in talent, creativity and innovation has been one of the priorities of Pulsee Light and Gas. The full digital brand of Axpo Italia is a partner of the University of Genoa which – with the Department of Naval, Electrical, Electronic and Telecommunications Engineering (DITEN) and the patronage of the Municipality of Genoa – has joined the tenth edition of Energy Boat Challenge, the student competition organized by the Yacht Club of Monaco for the construction and competition of boats powered by green energy alone.

Energy Boat Challenge: what the Elettra project is about

The students have been working in recent months on the creation of a zero emission vessel prototype who will compete during the competitions of the event – in which students from over 20 countries of the world participate – which are articulated over three days and as many tests: one of endurance (who manages to do more laps with an energy charge), one of maneuverability (slalom) and the Big prize scheduled starting tomorrow July 6th.

Il Elettra project by UniGe students it consists of a series of photovoltaic panels and lithium batteries completed by an electrical system made in direct current. The motor is powered by a converter controlled by a microcontroller board running software written directly by UniGe students and doctoral students.

The words of Alicia Lubrani, Chief Marketing Officer and Country Corporate Communication Director of Axpo and Pulsee Luce e Gas

“In Axpo Italia we combine technical skills with creativity to create innovative and virtuous solutions from an environmental point of view for both companies and domestic customers” comment Alicia Lubrani, Chief Marketing Officer and Country Corporate Communication Director of Axpo and Pulsee Luce e Gas. “So we could not fail to support an initiative that combines creativity with the use of renewables from an ESG perspective. The collaboration with the University of Genoa, a city that has hosted our headquarters for over twenty years and with which we are also active on professional integration projects, takes on further value from the perspective of social sustainability. In fact, it is essential for us to participate actively in the growth and training of professionals on which a good portion of the future of our sector is at stake”.

Pulsee Light and Gas, what it is

This is the full digital energy company of Axpo Italy, fourth in Italy in the free market. Pulsee, through an accessible and intuitive platform with customized integrated services, offers a new way of using energy that focuses on people’s daily needs, the freedom to choose, ease of use, sustainable consumption.

LEGO® Deal – LEGO® Creator 31109 Piratenschiff This LEGO Creator 3in1 set for aspiring pirates features buildable models of a classic toy ship… The pirate ship features movable sails, a cabin with roof and opening sides to access its interior, and…The spooky island has a handle that allows the skull to be opened and closed: children can hide the treasure…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

