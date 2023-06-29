Purchase advice: Find the best solar shower for garden, camping & pool from 10 €

The prices of the simplest solar shower start at 10 euros. These models basically consist of a black bag filled with water and a hose with a simple plastic shower head. They are ideal for camping, for example. If you are looking for a comfortable and permanently installed solar shower for the garden and pool, you will pay around 150 euros. It then offers enough water for long showers, a mixer tap, a high-quality shower head and possibly even a temperature display.

Which solar shower is best suited for whom, what to look out for when buying, how best to care for and clean it and which popular solar showers are available for purchase, this purchase advice should clarify.

What is a solar shower?



How a solar shower works is simple. It usually consists of a water tank coated with a dark material to optimally absorb the sun’s rays and thus heat the water. Permanently installed showers are also connected to the water supply with a garden hose.

Most higher quality solar showers have a mixer tap that allows you to regulate the temperature of the water. So you can mix the cold with the warm water to reach the feel-good shower temperature.

Simple solar showers from 10 euros



The simplest and cheapest solar showers for camping or traveling cost from 10 euros. They usually consist of a black plastic bag that absorbs the sun’s rays and heats the water inside.

First, the bag is filled with water. This can be from a river, a lake, or a faucet. The filled bag is now hung in the sun. The dark material of the bag absorbs the sun’s energy and heats the water inside. Depending on the solar radiation and outside temperature, this can take two to three hours.

As soon as the water is warm enough, the shower is ready. For showering, the bag is usually hung in a higher position, for example on a tree or a shower stand. Gravity causes the water from the bag to flow out of the shower head through a hose.

The water temperature cannot be regulated when showering. It depends solely on the duration and intensity of solar radiation. The volume of the simple solar showers is usually up to 20 liters.

Since no cold water can be mixed in, you have to keep an eye on the temperature here. If the bag is left in the sun all day, it can quickly become uncomfortably hot.

Here in the price comparison we show particularly cheap solar showers for camping and travel.

How does the mixer tap on the solar shower work?



The mixer tap on a solar shower regulates the water temperature. It works in a similar way to the single-lever mixer tap on conventional showers or faucets.

The mixer tap is connected to two water pipes: one for cold and one for hot water. The hot water comes from the shower’s solar tank, while the cold water comes directly from the water pipe.

Turn the knob in the direction of warm, the valve for the warm water opens more and that for the cold water less. The result is warmer water overall. Turn the knob in the direction of calledthe opposite effect is achieved.

Solar showers only have a temperature display in rare cases. This can be handy to check if the water in the tank has already heated to the desired temperature.

Volume of solar showers in liters



The amount of water needed for a shower depends on various factors such as the duration of the shower and the water pressure. On average, it is estimated that a person needs around 15 to 20 liters of water for a short shower.

The smallest solar showers usually have a volume of up to 20 liters. The larger solar showers usually have a volume of up to 40 liters. They are ideal for use in gardens or by pools, providing enough hot water for multiple people or longer showers. Here, however, the sun also takes longer to heat the water.

How long does a solar shower need until the water is warm?



The time that a solar shower needs to heat the water depends primarily on the volume of the water tank, the material and structure of the shower, the intensity of the sun’s rays and the outside temperature.

Solar showers with a black plastic bag and a volume of 20 liters need about two to three hours in intense sunlight to heat the water to a comfortable temperature.

Higher quality aluminum or stainless steel solar showers have a larger water tank and more efficient heat absorption. You can heat the water to a comfortable temperature in about an hour or two, depending on the amount of sunlight. Some solar showers are insulated to retain heat longer.

Shower head for solar showers



Limescale can build up in the shower head over time, particularly in hard water areas, and impair water flow. It is therefore important to regularly clean the shower head with vinegar or special descaling agents.

Most shower heads on solar showers can be replaced. This can be useful in some cases. The nozzles on the shower head are often made of hard plastic, which makes cleaning difficult. If you swap the shower head for a model with silicone nozzles, it is easier to remove the limescale that has settled. When replacing, it is important that the new shower head is compatible with the solar shower.

The following price comparison shows particularly popular solar showers from under 100 euros to over 2500 euros.

Die Mypool garden shower is currently the cheapest in our comparison at less than 90 euros. Interested parties should strike quickly here. As the price curve shows, it normally costs around 100 euros. Visually, the Mypool garden shower is reminiscent of much more expensive models. It even comes with a single lever mixer tap. Your shower head hangs on a shower hose, as you know it from older showers in the apartment. With a height of 145 centimetres, it is relatively short. Perhaps their biggest problem could be the small water tank, which only holds 14 liters and is therefore only enough for one quick shower.

Die G.F. Garden Sunny is only slightly more expensive at 100 euros. It collects the water to be heated in the foot of the shower. This has the advantage that it stands securely and does not threaten to tip over. The downside: The solar area is also on the ground, which can mean that it gets less light and heats up more slowly. Visually, it doesn’t look very elegant.

Die Arebos S5058B solar garden shower costs relatively constant around 120 euros. It consists largely of heat-absorbing plastic, has a volume of 35 liters and is 216 centimeters tall. This is a comfortable height for a comfortable shower, even for taller people. As extras it offers a foot shower and a bag for the winter.

Die Dema Solardusche Basic costs 190 euros. There are many stationary solar showers in this price range. The Dema solar shower Basic is 180 centimeters high, can withstand a water pressure of up to 3.5 bar and holds up to 35 liters of water. It has a mixer tap, a foot shower and a large rain shower head, but it’s made of hard plastic and tends to get calcified.

Die Steinbach Top Line solar shower costs a good 220 euros. It has a water volume of 40 liters and can withstand a water pressure of up to 4 bar. The manufacturer advertises a self-decalcifying shower head and a drain plug for winter emptying. The Steinbach Speedshower Solardusche Deluxe Supreme costs 350 euros. It shares many of the advantages of the Steinbach Top Line solar shower, but has a smaller water tank with 26 liters and can withstand less pressure at 3 bar. But it comes with many chic design elements and high-quality materials.

It gets really luxurious with the Eichenwald Ideal solar shower for a whopping 2500 euros. Amazingly, their tank only holds 25 liters. It consists largely of aluminium, with an eight-millimetre-thick pane of glass on the front.

Conclusion



Solar showers do not require a power connection. They are also sustainable, after all, only solar energy is used to heat the water. The simplest solar showers for camping and traveling start at 10 euros. They consist of a black bag filled with water and a hose with a simple plastic shower head. Higher-quality models for the garden or pool area cost from 100 euros and offer many liters of water for long showers, a mixer tap and a higher-quality shower head. Our experience has shown that many models around 150 euros have proven themselves.

