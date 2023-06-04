Pure garbage? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! I completely underestimated this Steam insider tip

An old German proverb says: Don’t judge a game by its Steam screenshots… or something like that. Because sometimes apparent trash turns out to be a small gaming gem. That’s what happened to me at Contraband Police. Actually, I had expected that I would sweep the absurd genre mix off my record after half an hour – instead I was surprisingly well entertained for 13 hours.

A commentary by Robert Kohlick.

Hype game on Steam: What is Contraband Police?

Good morning, comrade! I would like the vehicle papers, passport, identity card and vaccination card, cargo list, entry permit and work permit. Thanks! Well, what do we have here? The identification numbers on your passport and ID card do not match! One has an O on the back and the other has a 0. I’m sorry but I can’t let them pass like this. Please turn the vehicle around and leave the testing area. I wish you a pleasant day, comrade!

Does that sound like fun to you? Not really, right? That’s exactly what went through my head at the beginning of March Contraband Police appeared. However, Steam players seemed to see things differently. In the first few days after release, Contraband Police stuck in the Steam charts, in addition, 94 percent of the players rate it positively. What’s behind the hype?

Knapp 13 hours of play later I can finally understand the positive player feedback. Because Contraband Police may not be a revelation in terms of gameplay, but it is anything but cheap Steam trash.

Prize question: We will have to reject the good Emin Atmaca because of a rule violation. you see why (Image source: PlayWay)



Contraband Police is currently available on Steam for EUR 19.50:

Contraband Police Crazy Rocks

This is how Contraband Police plays

Set in the digital 1980s, we take on the role of a border guard inspector tasked with maintaining law and order at the border of the fictional Soviet country of Acaristan. In order to guarantee this, it is our task to carefully check the documents of all those entering the country, eliminate potential contraband and arrest their owners. The latter kindly mark their hiding places with a conspicuous snake sign, which becomes visible under the irradiation of our UV lamp. This is all happening from the ego perspective.

Does the luggage list also match the cargo carried? With the clipboard we keep track (Image source: Screenshot GIGA)



For every successfully completed check there is a little money on the account, if we let someone cross the border illegally or turn them away, we have to pay a fine. We invest our profit in new equipment, buy Upgrades for our border post or promote our colleagues, who actively support us in the event of an ambush by force of arms.

Because time and again it happens that we have to defend ourselves against attacking rebels or bandits. In these situations, Contraband Police becomes a first-person shooter for a short time. Optionally with Pistol, SMG, Assault Rifle, Hunting Rifle, Shotgun or even with grenades let’s hunt down the adversaries. You shouldn’t expect gripping firefights and blatant script scenes like in Call of Duty, but the exchange of fire loosens up the gameplay a bit and creates a little excitement, especially in the first few hours.

Fancy some moving images to give you a better idea of ​​the game? Then just take a look at the trailer:

Contraband Police official release trailer

Chases are also part of the job. Because when a smuggler resists arrest and flees in his vehicle, it’s our job to push the rogue off the road and arrest him. After work, we can also use our company car to explore the rather small open world and discover some collectibles there.

With the rusty police van we transport confiscated smuggled goods to the police camp and get some money credited for it. (Image source: Screenshot GIGA)



And because all that is not enough, there is also some story missions, in which we make decisions that affect the future of our homeland. Are we loyal to the regime we work for? Or do we secretly side with the rebels and support them in their attempt to overthrow the government? These choices don’t have a huge impact on gameplay, but we can do it this way affect the end of the game.

Contraband Police know when the air is out

While it may appear on digital paper that Contraband Police has enough gameplay mechanics for dozens of hours of gameplay, it’s over after about 13 hours – And that’s good! Because exactly at the moment when I was slowly getting fed up with the absurd genre mix, the credits rolled.

Bottom line, from a purely technical point of view, Contraband Police is still trash. The graphics look old-fashioned, the vehicle controls are cumbersome, and the shooter gameplay is reduced to the bare essentials. Nevertheless, it exudes a lot of charm and offers a gaming experience that is rarely found. And that’s probably why I will remember it for a long time.

If you’re in the mood for a short and crisp game, you should give Contraband Police a chance – after all, it doesn’t cost 20 euros. And if you don’t want to buy a pig in a poke: For those who are undecided, the developers also offer a free demo directly via Steam. At the latest now there are no more valid excuses!