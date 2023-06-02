Home » Put a mosquito down! Destroy the only “Big Mac Donkey Kong Arcade Machine” in the world
Technology

Put a mosquito down! Destroy the only “Big Mac Donkey Kong Arcade Machine” in the world

by admin
Put a mosquito down! Destroy the only “Big Mac Donkey Kong Arcade Machine” in the world

“Let’s go down and follow the machine!” is the precious collective memory of countless arcade fans in the 1980s and 1990s. Taking advantage of the video game adaptation movie “Mario Brothers”, The Strong National Museum of Play (The Strong National Museum of Play) also seized the opportunity of the expansion of the venue, and jointly with Nintendo (Nintendo) launched the world‘s only one “Big Mac Arcade Game” “King Kong (Donkey Kong)”, rekindle the fighting spirit of old, middle-aged and young machine fans!

The American Game Museum not only wants to accompany the previous generation to relive the old dreams, but also intends to share the fun with the next generation, so it collaborated with Nintendo to design the Big Mac arcade machine inspired by the iconic character Donkey Kong. According to Jon-Paul Dyson, the vice president of the museum, this classic character whose Japanese name and Chinese are both transliterated as “Donkey Kong” has a straightforward personality, great strength, and is full of joy. In addition, the symbol of its gigantic size just corresponds to the new machine. “Donkey Kong is an incomparable existence in the game world in terms of size and historical status, so it is very suitable to be the protagonist of this whimsical project.”

As can be seen from the museum’s official Twitter comment, this “Donkey Kong arcade machine” is designed to be 20 feet tall and about 3.7 times larger than the original machine. Normal use, it seems enjoyable and fun. The museum also claimed that this will be the “largest playable Donkey Kong arcade machine” in the world. After the assembly is completed on June 30, it will officially open to the public.

See also  realme 11 series will add 200 million pixels and 20x zoom moon mode- Saydigi-Tech

Written by: KC
Image credit: The Strong National Museum Of Play

＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿
life is not in vain
Follow us on IG：https://bit.ly/2yjkquY

The post Put a mosquito down! The world‘s only one “Big Mac Donkey Kong arcade machine” first appeared on OLO.

This article lowers a mosquito! The world‘s only one “Big Mac Donkey Kong Arcade Machine” first appeared in OLO.

You may also like

Cyber ​​attacks unleashed everywhere, even in Italy

Nintendo launches four new Joy-Con handles in pink...

The Mona Lisa has just become a hologram...

It is rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra...

Linux Kernel at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows...

Diablo IV, the review: when déjà-vu is not...

Illustrated book shows utopian, sustainable cities of the...

In a war simulation, an AI-driven drone rebelled...

be quiet! introduces new premium cases

The 1st Open β Test of “THE KING...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy