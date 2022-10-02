It was officially announced that “Marauders” will be launched on PC Steam from October 3rd, and three days of live broadcasts, technical tests, etc. will be held at the same time, so that players can take the lead in watching some series of gameplay introductions and the latest information of this work.

Marauders is a first-person multiplayer tactical shooter set in a hypothetical 1990s, where World War I never ended, the planet was industrialized to the brink of collapse, and many people fled to alien planets.

Players will play the role of a space mercenary known as a “predator”, put on a suit and drive a spacecraft to shuttle across the crisis-ridden galaxy, collect any items that can help them survive, and do whatever it takes to survive. In each battle, players can boldly raid massive frigates, get tons of loot and instantly upgrade their gear, and land on moving asteroids in awe. Players must also keep an eye on other enemies with the same goal, and use bullets to stop each other’s exploration.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1789480/Marauders/