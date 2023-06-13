Python at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Python. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published on June 13th, 2023 an update to a security gap that became known on April 7th, 2021 for Python published. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Gentoo Linux and Open Source Python are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3556 (Status: 06/12/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Python Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,0

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.7.

Python Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Python is a universal, commonly interpreted, high-level programming language.

A nearby, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Python to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-3426 traded.

Systems affected by the Python vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Open Source Python < 3.9.3 (cpe:/a:python:python)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3556 vom 2023-06-12 (13.06.2023)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2023-3556.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5342-1 vom 2022-03-28 (28.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5342-1

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:0318 vom 2022-01-27 (28.01.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0318

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:4015-2 vom 2021-12-23 (24.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-December/009941.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:4104-1 vom 2021-12-16 (17.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-December/009914.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:4015-1 vom 2021-12-13 (14.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-December/009890.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4845 vom 2021-11-29 (30.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:4845

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-9562 vom 2021-11-20 (22.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-9562.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4162 vom 2021-11-10 (10.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:4162

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4160 vom 2021-11-09 (10.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:4160

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:4399 vom 2021-11-09 (10.11.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:4399

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:3486-1 vom 2021-10-20 (21.10.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-October/009625.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3254 vom 2021-08-25 (25.08.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3254

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2021-1504 vom 2021-05-24 (25.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2021-1504.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2021-1640 vom 2021-05-24 (25.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2021-1640.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2021-1500 vom 2021-05-19 (20.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2021-1500.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:1557-1 vom 2021-05-11 (12.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-May/008753.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2021-1498 vom 2021-05-10 (11.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2021-1498.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2021:1490-1 vom 2021-05-04 (05.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2021-May/008737.html

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202104-04 vom 2021-05-01 (03.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202104-04

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2021-04-06 (07.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/cve-2021-3426

Python blog from 2021-04-06 (07.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://blog.python.org/2021/04/python-394-hotfix-is-now-available.html

Python changelog from 2021-04-06 (07.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://docs.python.org/3/whatsnew/changelog.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 20th version of this IT security notice for Python. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/07/2021 – Initial version

08.04.2021 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2021-2AB6F060D9, FEDORA-2021-A26257CCF5, FEDORA-2021-067C9DEFF1, FEDORA-2021-0A8F3FFBC0

2021-04-09 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2021-A311BF10D4, FEDORA-2021-B6B6093B3A

05/03/2021 – Added new updates of Gentoo

05/05/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/11/2021 – Added new updates from Amazon

05/12/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

05/20/2021 – Added new updates from Amazon

05/25/2021 – Added new updates from Amazon

08/25/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/21/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

11/10/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

11/22/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

11/30/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

12/14/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

12/17/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

12/24/2021 – Added new updates from SUSE

01/28/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/28/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/13/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

