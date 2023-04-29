Python: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows security to be bypassed

There is a current IT security warning for Python. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: National Vulnerability Database – CVE-2023-27043 (Status: 04/27/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Python Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.3.

Python Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

Python is a universal, commonly interpreted, high-level programming language.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Python to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-27043 traded.

Systems affected by the Python vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Open Source Python <= 3.11 (cpe:/a:python:python)

Open Source Python <= 2.7.18 (cpe:/a:python:python)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

National Vulnerability Database – CVE-2023-27043 vom 2023-04-27 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-27043

Python Github vom 2023-04-27 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/python/cpython/issues/102988

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Python. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/28/2023 – Initial version

Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data.

