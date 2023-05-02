Python: Vulnerability allows security bypass

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Python. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published on April 28th, 2023 an update to a security gap that became known on March 1st, 2023 for Python published. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager, Siemens SIMATIC S7, Open Source Python and IBM Spectrum Protect are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0868-2 (Status: 04/27/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Python Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Python Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

Python is a universal, commonly interpreted, high-level programming language.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Python to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2023-24329.

Systems affected by the Python vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

Siemens SIMATIC S7 1500 (cpe:/h:siemens:simatic_s7)

Open Source Python < 3.11 (cpe:/a:python:python)

IBM Spectrum Protect 10.1.14 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_protect)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0868-2 vom 2023-04-27 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014623.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1714 vom 2023-04-06 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1714.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1713 vom 2023-04-06 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1713.html

NetApp Security Advisory NTAP-20230324-0004 vom 2023-03-24 (27.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20230324-0004/

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0868-1 vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014133.html

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-B3A3DF39DD vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-b3a3df39dd

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-406C1C6ED7 vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-406c1c6ed7

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1990 vom 2023-03-22 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-1990.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5960-1 vom 2023-03-20 (20.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5960-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0748-1 vom 2023-03-15 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014044.html

IBM Security Bulletin 6957718 vom 2023-03-16 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6957718

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0724-1 vom 2023-03-14 (15.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014033.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0736-1 vom 2023-03-14 (15.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014036.html

Siemens Security Bulletin by Siemens ProductCERT (14.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/html/ssb-439005.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0707-1 vom 2023-03-10 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014021.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0662-1 vom 2023-03-08 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/013989.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0663-1 vom 2023-03-08 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/013988.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-1980 vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-1980.html

RedHat Bugzilla from 2023-02-28 (01.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2173917

PoC von PointerNull (01.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://pointernull.com/security/python-url-parse-problem.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the 13th version of this IT security notice for Python. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/01/2023 – Initial version

03/07/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

03/09/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/13/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/14/2023 – Added new updates from Siemens

03/15/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/16/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/20/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

03/22/2023 – Added new updates from Fedora and Amazon

03/23/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/27/2023 – Added new updates from NetApp

04/06/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

04/28/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de