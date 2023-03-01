Seasonal test for two designer accessories Q36.5 aimed at maximizing athletic performance and comfort, the base layer Base Layer 3 long sleevewhich gives its best in the intermediate seasons, and socks Be Love Setawith excellent thermal insulation.

Base Layer 3 long sleeve

The thermal underwear is made with a fabric composed of 44% Polypropylene, 44% Polyamide and 12% Elastane. Its peculiarity lies in the absence of seams, with the exception of the two essential junction points above the shoulders. Q36.5 uses Karl Mayer textile machines, a historic German brand (active since 1937) which today represents one of the technological avant-garde in the sector. Thanks to these machines, Q36.5 has translated its extreme vision into one of the most advanced seamless garments on the market, capable of providing unique sensations to the wearer.

Karl Mayer machines allow the weaving of multiple tubes without seams, including the armhole (critical point due to the technological limits of construction). In this way a higher elasticity is obtained and, consequently, a lower resistance to movement in any direction, greatly increasing the comfort of a garment with a necessarily snug fit. The fabric has a honeycomb structure with different densities combined with a mesh section, areas arranged with body mapping following the athlete’s body’s thermal and perspiration needs.

The fabric is more resistant and warp-knit, another uniqueness of Karl Meyer machines, and is cut raw eliminating seams and hems. This means that the user can cut and alter the shirt without the risk of the fabric fraying.

Base Layer 3 technical underwear is available in 3 sizes (XXS-XS, SM and L-XL) and 3 colors (Anthracite, Olive Green and Navy). The weight of the SM Navy size being tested is 104 grams (declared 108). The prezzo list price is 89.26 euros.

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Thermal insulation

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Rub resistance

• Breathability

• Fit

OUR TEST

The Base Layer 3 thermal underwear has a range of temperatures of use more oriented towards the intermediate seasons, typically autumn and spring, when the thermometer starts from +8°C. Despite this, in combination with the Q36.5 Bat jacket we pedaled with temperatures of +3°C with sufficient comfort. From +7°C it does an excellent job of always keeping the skin dry and fresh. The fit is extremely snug but the fabric is very soft and does not interfere with movement, making it easier to put on. The sleeves are a bit short, they don’t completely cover the wrist, but they don’t create excessive thickness under the jacket cuff. The mesh bottom protects the entire abdominal area well. Remarkable thermal insulation and excellent breathability of the fabric of this undershirt.

Be Love Seta socks

These socks are made of 40% PrimaLoft Silk (Polyester), 10% Silk, 25% Polyamide, 20% Polypropylene, 5% Elastane. It is a yarn with high thermal performance with a minimum thickness. On the sole there is a high density panel to reduce heat loss through the sole of the shoes and, like all Q36.5 socks, it has Achilles tendon protection.

Be Love Seta socks are available in 4 colours: black, olive green, figue (dark fig, intended as a fruit) and australian green (blue/green). Three sizes: 36-39, 40-43 and 44-47. The height is 18 cm while the weight of the size 44-47 in the black color that we received for testing is 56 grams.

We have no information on size correspondence but we can tell you that the 44-47 socks we tested fit loosely on our tester’s size 43 foot. The prezzo list price is 24.80 euros.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Elasticity and softness knit

• Finishes

• Thermal insulation

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Breathability

• Fit

OUR TEST

The fit of these socks is good, they are very comfortable. There is a slight extra thickness compared to the thinnest summer socks but this does not affect the ride. The thermal insulation is definitely good, the insert does a great job and the skin always stays warm and dry. They are not waterproof socks, so when it rains you need to have water-repellent overshoes to keep your feet dry.

