QEMU compromised: vulnerability allows denial of service

There is an IT security warning for QEMU. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 28, 2023 to a security gap for QEMU that became known on April 20, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source QEMU are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0879-2 (Status: 04/27/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for QEMU – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.0.

QEMU Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

QEMU is free virtualization software that emulates all of a computer’s hardware.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in QEMU to perform a denial of service attack or disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2021-3507.

Systems affected by the QEMU vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source QEMU (cpe:/a:qemu:qemu)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0879-2 vom 2023-04-27 (28.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014627.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0878-1 vom 2023-03-24 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2023/suse-su-20230878-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0879-1 vom 2023-03-24 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2023/suse-su-20230879-1

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0840-1 vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014110.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:0761-1 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014067.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-7967 vom 2022-11-22 (22.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-7967.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-7472 vom 2022-11-15 (16.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-7472.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:7967 vom 2022-11-15 (16.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:7967

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:7472 vom 2022-11-08 (09.11.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:7472

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2022:3768-1 vom 2022-10-26 (27.10.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2022-October/012710.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3099 vom 2022-09-05 (05.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/09/msg00008.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-9669 vom 2022-08-02 (03.08.2022)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-9669.html

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5489-1 vom 2022-06-21 (22.06.2022)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5489-1

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 1951118 from 2021-04-19 (20.04.2021)

For more information, see: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1951118

Version history of this security alert

This is the 12th version of this IT security notice for QEMU. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

April 20, 2021 – Initial version

06/22/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

08/03/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

09/05/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

10/27/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

11/09/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

11/16/2022 – Added new updates of Red Hat and Oracle Linux

11/22/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

03/17/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/22/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

03/24/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

04/28/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

