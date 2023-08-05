QEMU: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

There is a current IT security warning for QEMU. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for QEMU on August 4th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the open source product QEMU are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2128929 (Status: 08/03/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Safety notice for QEMU – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.6.

QEMU Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

QEMU is free virtualization software that emulates all of a computer’s hardware.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in QEMU to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-3301.

Systems affected by the QEMU vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source QEMU < qemu-kvm-8.0.0-7.el9 (cpe:/a:qemu:qemu)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2128929 from 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

PoC from 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for QEMU. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/04/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

