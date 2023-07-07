QEMU: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

There is a current IT security warning for QEMU. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for QEMU on 07/05/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source product QEMU are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory CVE-2023-3255 (Stand: 04.07.2023).

Safety notice for QEMU – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

QEMU Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

QEMU is free virtualization software that emulates all of a computer’s hardware.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in QEMU to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3255 traded.

Systems affected by the QEMU vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source QEMU (cpe:/a:qemu:qemu)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory CVE-2023-3255 vom 2023-07-04 (05.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for QEMU. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/05/2023 – Initial version

