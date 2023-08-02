Qlik, with Talend more opportunities to become “data first”

“Qlik turns thirty, it is a very important milestone characterized by a leadership obtained in a very dynamic and competitive market such as that of business intelligence. To maintain this leadership, a company must be resilient, innovative and agile continually evolve and grow to meet customer needs that change over time”. With these words Stefano Nestani, Senior Regional Director & Country Leader di Qlik Italia, welcomed customers and partners present at the Italian stage of Qlik World Tour 2023which was held in Milan.

Who is Qlik today

Nestani wanted to recall how the company over the years has “built an end-to-end platform for real-time data management, transforming them into business actions. Qlik introduced artificial intelligence five years ago in analytics and today, three out of four cloud customers use our machine learning models. Also, last May has completed the acquisition of Talend and now we are starting to move towards integrating company and products”.

Today Qlik is a multinational present in 100 countries that creates a turnover of approximately 1 billion dollarsaccount 50 global offices (two in Italy), approximately 3,600 employees, 40,000 customers (10% in Italy) and 2,000 partners. And it is also, as Nestani recalls with some pride, a company that For thirteen years, Gartner has ranked among the leaders in the business intelligence magic quadrant.

The Fastest Race to Generative AI

The theme of continuous evolution was also taken up by Dan SommerSenior Director e Market Intelligence Lead di Qlik. “We must keep changing because the world seems more uncertain than it has ever been – specified Sommer -. Geopolitical, social and economic turbulence, but also climate change, are creating a technological fragmentation. Just think of what is happening in the race for artificial intelligence. The Chinese have an entire population to use almost as a data set to improve their language models.

On the contrary, theEuropa is enthusiastic about AI but has a more cautious approach. Thus was born theAI Act which obliges to disclose how the models are made before launching them. The rest of the world looks to Europe to see how the regulations will materialize. The United States is in the middle: it is the originator of much innovation, such as Open AI, but great thought leaders, such as Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak or Max Tegmark, say that perhaps we should stop and reflect on what the impact of all this will be”.

What it really means to be date first

Despite the uncertainty of the period, Sommer said he was optimistic because he observed how many customers have managed to improve their business thanks to the decisions made in real time on the basis of insights provided by the data. On the other hand, second McKinsey 50% of organizations are already using AI to improve decision making and the realities that are resilient and invest now, when the situation is more difficult, will have 25% better profit than those that don’t.

Data should therefore be the cornerstone of today’s and tomorrow’s business. But what what it really means to be date first? “It is a concept that is often heard about Sommer said. but I think that to be able to say data first there are a couple of things you have to get really good at. The first is obviously the ability to consolidate data from various sources and link them together.

This requires techniques like APIs, real-time data retrieval, and automation. The other aspect that one must be prepared for is have business-ready data. Your data can’t be something that is produced by IT and then downloaded in the hopes that someone will adopt it. The data must look like a product, they have to be able to be taken off some sort of shelf easily and they have to can be adapted to different purposes to deliver the results that companies needo”.

From analyzing the past to predicting the future

Sommer pointed out how For many years, BI has used data to focus only on analyzing the past, to understand the reason for what was happening. “But the same data provides a huge opportunity: power look ahead to understand what will happen – specified Sommer -. And that includes the use of machine learning techniques such as machine learningidentifying patterns and anomalies that may not be immediately apparent. If you have real-time information, you can react very quickly by making decisions quickly. This is what we call decision speed. And Gardner says that 90% of all data-driven decisions can be automated. So, there’s a very interesting future ahead of us”.

However, all of this collapses if users lack confidence in the accuracy, reliability and security of their data. In other words, it is confidence determines how much you can rely on data to make informed decisions and take actions. “I think this trust will be thekey element for the future – highlighted Sommer -. We need to move from big data, which we’ve talked about for a long time, to ever better data”.

Cloud first is not synonymous with cloud only

However, the current fragmentation is creating some problems in always having total trust in the data. You need to create a network so that you have a centralized view of data that is located in many different places. “We believe theunion of Qlik and Talend you create real potential for our customers to get more value out of their data Sommer argued. Of course we are very focused on the integration of business and technology: we look for synergies that combine our commercial packaging and integrations also in the cloud. However, independence is a key word and will continue to be key for both Qliks and Talends”.

Qlik’s top priority will be enable the adoption of cloud services, supporting customers in their migration journey, continuing to promote the best data integration and analytics capabilities from a single platform. Also allowing for take advantage of all the artificial intelligence (including generative) and machine learning available in the entire pipelinenot only at the end, when building the dashboard,

“While Qlik’s strategy is cloud first, but it’s not just cloud – assured Sommer -. We will continue to invest in customer-driven on-premise solutions with new sources and targets for data integration and new analysis and visualization capabilities”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

