Supports 10GbE and 2.5GbE, providing a secure networking experience for NAS and IoT network environments

QNAP® Systems, Inc. today announced the addition of QHora-322 and QHora-321 to the QHora router product line, bringing high-speed wired network access performance. The two new-generation SD-WAN high-speed routers can not only meet the multiple needs of new-generation long-distance VPN and wired network connection, but also can be used with QNAP NAS or any brand of NAS and IoT devices to create multiple independent network segments and A secure networking environment, in addition, it also helps NAS users to securely access remote devices or off-site backup through VPN.

Both routers are equipped with quad-core enterprise-class processors, the QHora-322 has three 10GBASE-T ports and six 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, and the QHora-321 has six 2.5GbE RJ45 ports. All network ports of the two models can be customized as WAN or LAN ports, and corresponding routes can be flexibly deployed according to application requirements; whether it is high-speed intranet collaboration, large-scale long-distance transmission, and independent operation of multiple network segments , Multi-point automatic networking connection can be easily achieved. Both QHora-322 and QHora-321 have built-in QuWAN SD-WAN solution, which can automatically establish Mesh VPN networking with other QNAP devices distributed in different locations, providing secure VPN long-distance connection, providing cross-region video, The efficient configuration of voice and system data transmission prioritizes network bandwidth, and the redundancy mechanism ensures uninterrupted connections, and can be centrally deployed and managed through the cloud.

Liao Yi-Chun, Product Manager of QNAP, said: “In response to the emphasis on information security management strategies by enterprises, organizational or individual NAS users can configure QHora-322 and QHora-321 routers to connect to the NAS through the router when connecting remotely, which can reduce device damage. Risk of unauthorized access or attack. In addition, through firewall and built-in QuWAN SD-WAN technology to support IPsec VPN, it provides a safe and reliable external network connection and access mechanism, protects personal network security, and ensures that corporate confidential information is protected from risk of leakage.”

QHora-322 and QHora-321 are equipped with QuRouter OS management system, with a friendly graphical management interface, allowing users to quickly manage and easily control network settings; provide multiple network security protection technologies to strengthen enterprise VPN and edge connection access Security, bring higher information security defense for remote work connection; support practical functions such as web filtering, VPN server and VPN client, as well as firewall, port forwarding and access control (Access Control), etc., to effectively filter Block untrusted connections and account logins; SD-WAN technology also provides IPsec security encryption VPN, DPI technology (Deep Packet Inspection), and L7 firewall functions to ensure the security of VPN network transmission. It can also be deployed through the QuWAN cloud to provide a new high-performance network architecture with both flexibility and reliability for remote work at home and multi-point business models.

QHora-322 and QHora-321 are designed with low noise. Even if multiple devices are connected at the same time, their high-efficiency cooling mechanism can still ensure that the router runs at full speed without slowing down. With a lightweight and beautiful body, it can be deployed in offices, IoT, or other places Suitable for environments with low noise requirements.

Main Specifications

QHora-322

Quad-core enterprise processor, 4GB memory; 3 x 10GBASE-T ports (10G/ 5G/ 2.5G/ 1G/ 100M), 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports (2.5G/ 1G/ 100M/ 10M); 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port

QHora-321

Quad-core enterprise processor, 4GB memory; 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports (2.5G/ 1G/ 100M/ 10M)

Source: QNAP