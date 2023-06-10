QNAP Qfile Pro, smartphone accessibility and backup

QNAP Qfile Pro it’s the new one App mobile designed to simplify access to files on the NAS and improve the experience of backup smartphone for photos and videos.

The user interface allows you to backup files from mobile devices to the NAS and quickly browse, access, stream and share files on network storage. QNAP will gradually add new features, such as “Recently” tabs and the integration of Qsyncto continue to improve the user experience.

Qfile Pro for iOS is available for free download from our Mobile Apps page. Qfile Pro for Android will be available in July 2023.

Jimmy Tan, Product Manager di QNAP

Protecting mobile data is crucial for modern users, however, backup is always a hassle due to ever-growing data capacities and cloud storage costs. A QNAP NAS offers larger and more cost-effective long-term storage compared to cloud services, and with the all-new Qfile Pro, backing up from mobile devices to the NAS becomes much easier. We believe QNAP is the perfect storage solution for home users, creators and businesses.

Features of Qfile Pro