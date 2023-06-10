QNAP Qfile Pro, smartphone accessibility and backup

QNAP Qfile Pro it’s the new one App mobile designed to simplify access to files on the NAS and improve the experience of backup smartphone for photos and videos.
The user interface allows you to backup files from mobile devices to the NAS and quickly browse, access, stream and share files on network storage. QNAP will gradually add new features, such as “Recently” tabs and the integration of Qsyncto continue to improve the user experience.
Qfile Pro for iOS is available for free download from our Mobile Apps page. Qfile Pro for Android will be available in July 2023.
Jimmy Tan, Product Manager di QNAP
Protecting mobile data is crucial for modern users, however, backup is always a hassle due to ever-growing data capacities and cloud storage costs. A QNAP NAS offers larger and more cost-effective long-term storage compared to cloud services, and with the all-new Qfile Pro, backing up from mobile devices to the NAS becomes much easier. We believe QNAP is the perfect storage solution for home users, creators and businesses.
Features of Qfile Pro
- Backup photos/videos from mobile device to NAS – Automatic backup of mobile photos/videos based on user settings.
- NAS file management with mobile devices – Users can browse, access and stream files from their NAS from anywhere.
- Secure and Simple Connections – Users can easily and securely connect to NAS files via myQNAPcloud. No UPnP or port forwarding setup is required.
- File Transfer Center Tab – Users can check all Share Links, Team Folder, and Groups/Members accessing each Share Link. This is useful if users are sharing NAS files with family, friends, colleagues or clients. There are also flexible settings for access permissions.
- Recently Processed Files – Qfile Pro detects and lists recently accessed and deleted files, allowing users to get to the desired files faster.
- Integration with Qsync (will be supported in Q3 2023) – Integration with Qsync Pro will be added to Qfile Pro. It is recommended to use Qfile Pro first to synchronize NAS folders with mobile devices.