QNAP QuTS hero h5.1.0: resiliency, performance and security

A few days after the announcement of the QTS new releaseQNAP Systems brings to market QTS hero h5.1.0the file system based on ZFS offers significant improvements.

Certain specifications, also present in the more widespread QTS 5.1.0, allow you to enhance security, redundancy, resilience and performance.

SMB multi-channel, for example it is able to aggregate different network connections to maximize available bandwidth with high transfer speeds, especially ideal for transferring large files and multimedia. SMB multi-channel also offers network fault tolerance to prevent service interruption.

Expand ZFS RAID-Z capacity

Users can easily add a single disk to an existing RAID-Z to expand storage, or add 2 to 3 disks to upgrade the RAID level with parity.

Improved iSCSI read performance with socket zero-copy

In high-speed data transmission, iSCSI performance may be affected by CPU overload. QuTS hero 5.1.0 supports socket zero-copy technology which significantly offloads CPU resources, thus improving the read performance for iSCSI LUNs.

Improved performance of encrypted folders/LUNs

Since QuTS h5.1.0, the performance of shared folders and encrypted LUNs has been significantly improved.

It supports AES-128-GMAC for SMB signing acceleration

AES-128-GMAC signing acceleration (only in Windows Server 2022 and Windows 11 clients) not only dramatically increases the signing efficiency on SMB 3.1.1 but also improves the CPU usage of the NAS system by offering the best balance between safety and performance.

QNAP Authenticator supports login without password

The QNAP Authenticator mobile app is available for configuring the two-step login process to NAS accounts, including TOTP (time-based one-time password), QR code scanning, and login approval. Login without a password is also supported.

Delegated administration improves productivity management and data security

NAS administrators can delegate 8 types of roles to other users with specific permissions for NAS data and management tasks. For growing organizations, role delegation helps streamline management workflows without sacrificing data access controls.

Automatic RAID disk replacement with spare before potential failure

In the event of a potential drive failure, the system automatically moves data from the affected disk in a RAID group to a spare disk, before the data on the disk is completely damaged. Avoid the risk and time spent rebuilding RAID, significantly improving system reliability.

Monitor and manage multiple NAS using the AMIZ Cloud management platform

AMIZ Cloud, a centralized cloud management platform, can remotely monitor not only QuCPE Network Virtualization Premise Equipment but also QNAP NAS. It allows you to remotely monitor NAS resources and system status, perform firmware updates, and install/update/start/stop applications in batches. For organizations with multiple locations or branch offices, IT staff can easily manage devices across multiple locations from a single location.

