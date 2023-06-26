QNAP Systems brings the fast to market NAS TS-855X, specially designed to offer high performance in hybrid environments and for virtualization.

This version, equipped with Intel Atom C5125 2.8GHz 8-core processor with technology Intel QAT and SR-IOV, offers six slots for 3.5” HDD and two 2.5” SSDs.

The TS-855X supports one memory DDR4 fine 128 GB as well as having 10GbE/2.5GbE network ports. The storage capacity can be expanded flexibly, while ports of are supported rete 25 GbE with the installation of a compatible PCIe card. With integrated enterprise backup, virtualization, and cybersecurity applications, SMBs can achieve high-performance, high-speed, and easily expandable storage and virtualization environments with the lowest total cost of ownership.

This NAS for virtualization features four DDR4 UDIMM slots (8GB pre-installed) that can be expanded up to 128GB for more intensive multitasking workloads.

It is also supported ETC memory to deliver server-grade performance and reliability in critical IT environments. In addition to one port for 10GbE connectivity, the two 2.5GbE RJ45 ports (2.5G/1G) can be combined to achieve SMB Multichannel for transmission speeds up to 5 Gbps. Two built-in M.2 PCIe NVMe slots offer support for SSD caching or Qtier auto-tiered storage (available in QTS) to further boost NAS performance. Two PCIe Gen 3 x4 slots allow installation of network cards 10GbE/25GbE and enable SR-IOV to improve I/O throughput.

The TS-855X series is certified by VMware vSphere e Microsoft Hyper-V for virtualization storage. Businesses can achieve high storage capacity by flexibly connecting expansion units QNAP JBOD the TS-855X to meet long-term archiving requirements with maximized ROI.

The TS-855X offers an all-in-one backup and recovery solution that supports versatile cloud-based services for easy hybrid cloud deployment. IT staff can take snapshots on a regular basis to protect the NAS from ransomware and create virtual private networks using the QVPN service for remote and secure access to NAS data.

Using Virtualization Station Windows, Linux, UNIX, Android virtual machines can be hosted. Docker, LXD, and Kata Containers can be run using Container Station. Users can find and install various applications from the App Center to expand the application potential of the NAS. Running the QTS operating system as standard, the TS-855X can easily switch to use the operating system QuTS hero based on ZFS for greater reliability and data integrity.