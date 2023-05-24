QT: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for QT. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for QT on May 22nd, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source QT are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Advisory Database (Stand: 21.05.2023).

Safety Advice for QT – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

QT Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Qt is a C++ class library for cross-platform programming of graphical user interfaces.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in QT to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2023-33285.

Systems affected by the QT vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source QT < 5.15.14 (cpe:/a:qt:qt)

Open Source QT < 6.2.9 (cpe:/a:qt:qt)

Open Source QT < 6.5.1 (cpe:/a:qt:qt)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Advisory Database vom 2023-05-21 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-pwf5-mq6w-f36v

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for QT. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/22/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

