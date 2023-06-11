QT: Vulnerability allows security bypass

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for QT. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for QT on June 9th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source QT are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: qt Security Advisory (Stand: 08.06.2023).

Safety Advice for QT – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

QT Bug: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Qt is a C++ class library for cross-platform programming of graphical user interfaces.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in QT to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-33410.

Systems affected by the QT vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source QT < 5.15.15 (cpe:/a:qt:qt)

Open Source QT < 6.2.9 (cpe:/a:qt:qt)

Open Source QT < 6.5.2 (cpe:/a:qt:qt)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

qt Security Advisory vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.qt.io/blog/security-advisory-qt-network-2

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for QT. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/09/2023 – Initial version

