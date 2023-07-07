Qualcomm and Sony expands the multi-year cooperation

Qualcomm has expanded its multi-year collaboration agreement with Snapdragon platforms that will power Sony’s future high-end and mid-range smartphones. Goal: To push the boundaries of the possible in mobile technology, delivering unprecedented user experiences and driving the progress in the smartphone industry.

Partnership Qualcomm e Sony

The joint efforts will focus on integrating Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into future Sony smartphone lines. And thanks to this offer users improved features, higher performance and more user experiences engaging.

Innovative user experiences

OH Kwon, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and President of Qualcomm APAC

We are thrilled to continue working with our longtime partner Sony to bring the next generation of world-class mobile technologies to consumers. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet consumer needs globally.

Focus on the development of mobile technologies

Tsutomu Hamaguchi, responsabile della business unit Mobile Communications di Sony Corporation

Xperia 1 V, the latest flagship smartphone from Sony powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, has been very well received by customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors. We always listen to our customers to develop cutting-edge technologies that meet and exceed their expectations. And we trust Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to lead the industry forward.

