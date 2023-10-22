Home » Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X Elite Processor for PCs: A Competitor to Apple’s M Series Processors
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X Elite Processor for PCs: A Competitor to Apple's M Series Processors

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X Elite Processor for PCs: A Competitor to Apple's M Series Processors

Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X Elite Processor for PC to Rival Apple’s M-Series Processors

In a recent development, Qualcomm has unveiled its highly customized high-end processor product for PC called the Snapdragon X Elite. This processor is touted as the first to utilize the Oryon customized core and is aimed at competing with Apple’s popular M-series processors.

According to the specifications exposed by VideoCardz, the CPU and GPU of the Snapdragon X Elite processor can deliver twice the performance of the x86 architecture. Initially, some experts suspected that it could be the 96EU Intel Raptor Lake processor, but the GPU of the Snapdragon X Elite processor boasts an impressive 4.6TFLOPS, surpassing the suspected Intel processor.

The official specifications shared by VideoCardz reveal that the Snapdragon X Elite SoC for PCs features a CPU equipped with 12 Oryon high-performance cores, LPDDR5X memory running at a speed of 136GB/s, an Adreno GPU capable of 4.6 FLOPS, with support for triple 4K displays. Additionally, it includes a Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS, 5G/Wi-Fi7 connectivity, an integrated Always Sensing ISP, and claims to offer up to 2x faster CPU & GPU performance compared to the x86 architecture. Furthermore, it features an impressive GenAI with support for 13 billion parameters.

Qualcomm reportedly has developed three “Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4” processors, with the highest-end model speculated to be named “Snapdragon X” featuring a 12-core CPU. The recently revealed Snapdragon X Elite processor aligns with the specifications reported earlier.

Interestingly, while specifics about the high-performance cores remain undisclosed, previous reports suggested that the processor is comprised of eight performance cores and four power-efficient cores.

In addition to the substantial processing power, the Snapdragon X Elite also supports LPDDR5X RAM with a bandwidth of 136GB/s. This advanced processor is speculated to support Thunderbolt 4 connection given its impressive computing power and triple 4K display support.

One standout feature of the Snapdragon X Elite is the inclusion of a 5G modem, which sets it apart from Apple’s M-series Mac. However, it is unclear from VideoCardz’s report whether the 5G capability is integrated or requires an external module.

The unveiling of the Snapdragon X Elite processor is expected to take place at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit on October 25. Qualcomm will provide further details about the product during the event, and we will keep you informed with comprehensive coverage. So, stay tuned.

