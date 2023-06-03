Qualcomm Confirms It Will Host Snapdragon Tech Summit in Late October- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interesting Stories, Trends

Qualcomm earlier confirmed that this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit will be held from October 24th to 26th, and the location is still Maui, Hawaii.

Compared with the time point selected in early December in the past, last year’s event has been advanced to mid-November, and this year’s event has been further adjusted to late October. Obviously, MediaTek is expected to announce its flagship processor in October this year. It is related to Ji 9300, and at the same time, it may also allow cooperative mobile phone brand operators to bring new phones to the market faster.

If there is no accident, Qualcomm will announce its last Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with semi-customized design such as Arm Cortex-X4 CPU this year. In addition, it may also announce a new code-named “Oryon” with a fully self-designed architecture. CPU details.

On the other hand, if Qualcomm initially plans to use the CPU code-named “Oryon” in PC products, it is expected that the focus of this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit will be on PC product application design.

As for the Quest 3 announced earlier by Meta, it has stated that it will use the Snapdragon next-generation computing platform, which means that Qualcomm will also explain the details of the new Snapdragon XR virtual visual computing platform at the Snapdragon Tech Summit this year.