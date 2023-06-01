Qualcomm executives revealed that they are in contact with Sony and Nintendo, and may develop a dedicated processor for portable game consoles- Qooah

According to the latest news, at the Computex 2023 roundtable, Qualcomm has talked with Nintendo about future portable game consoles, and at the same time negotiated with Sony.

“These companies are interested in portable gaming consoles, so obviously they’re coming to us because they know our strengths in Android gaming,” said Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm’s senior vice president. PlayStation and Nintendo value Qualcomm’s huge presence in the Android gaming market. influence, are interested in expanding the functionality of its portable games.”

Although Qualcomm has already held relevant talks with the two companies, the three parties have not announced a cooperation so far, but many media and players believe that Qualcomm will launch a game-centric dedicated processor for future portable game consoles.

Objectively speaking, although Qualcomm has almost become the only choice for the Android camp in the field of mobile games, or in the field of mobile games, compared with established manufacturers, Qualcomm is still a novice in the field of games. As an established game manufacturer, Nintendo may not be the first choice for its partners to reach Qualcomm.

Of course, the attention of portable game consoles such as Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally has been rising in recent years, and the cooperation between Qualcomm and these game console companies is logical.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon G3x Gen1 processor specially designed for portable game consoles in 2021, which theoretically has better performance than the Snapdragon 888 at the time. The Razer Edge equipped with this processor has also been recognized by many players, but the performance of this processor cannot meet the needs of future portable game consoles.

The three companies did not announce the specific cooperation, but the foreign media Appuals speculated that Sony’s recently announced Project Q portable game console may use Qualcomm’s processor.