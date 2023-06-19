Qualcomm held a press conference in October, Weibo broke the news that Redmi will launch SD8G3 flagship -ePrice.HK

Earlier we shared the news that Qualcomm will hold the Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii from October 24 to 26. On the first day of this technology summit, it is expected to announce the new processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. There are rumors that A new machine equipped with this flagship processor will be released as soon as November.

SD8G3 flagship launch in November

At this stage, it is still uncertain which brand will get the head start. It is said that the Mi 14 series will be the first batch of mobile phones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The latest news indicates that Redmi of the same group will also adopt it. The well-known technology blog @数码问话站 broke the news on Weibo yesterday, saying that the Redmi K70 series is also expected to use this Qualcomm processor, but not necessarily all models of the entire series.

Xiaomi Redmi will use

The Redmi K60 series released in December last year has three models: K60e, K60 and K60 Pro. K60e and K60 use MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors respectively. Only K60 Pro is equipped with the top Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is believed that Redmi will also make similar arrangements in the K70 series. It is worth noting that the K60 Pro has not launched an international version, and it is unknown whether the K70 Pro will make a breakthrough.

