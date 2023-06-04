Qualcomm is discussing the possibility of cooperation with Nintendo and Sony, or involving the development of mobile gaming devices | XFastest News

In recent years, with the great success of two devices, Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, the handheld has once again become the focus of the gaming world. Of course, a large chip design company like Qualcomm does not want to miss this market. Last year, it cooperated with Razer to launch the Razer Edge gaming handheld (Razer Edge), which is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon G3x platform for mobile gaming devices. .

Recently, some netizens revealed that according to Alex Katouzian, senior vice president of Qualcomm, Qualcomm has recently discussed the possibility of cooperation with Nintendo and Sony, mainly related to the future development of portable gaming devices, and it is unclear whether they will cooperate.



Nintendo and Sony have very rich experience in mobile gaming devices, and there is also a demand for hardware. There is indeed potential cooperation with Qualcomm. Even if it is not for cooperation, if Qualcomm wants to enter this market more deeply, it is also reasonable to ask Nintendo and Sony about the design and functional requirements of the handheld for help. However, with the specifications of the first-generation Snapdragon G3x platform, it is estimated that it will be difficult to impress these two giants. Even if they cooperate, they will choose to develop new chips.

According to the plan, Qualcomm will bring a custom core using NUVIA technology next year, compatible with the Arm instruction set, for the 4th generation Snapdragon 8cx, and for notebook computers and other devices. Now that a lot of manpower and material resources have been spent to develop a custom kernel, it is natural to want to expand the application platform, and mobile gaming devices are a good direction. Even if it does not cooperate with Nintendo and Sony, I believe Qualcomm will find other partners to launch more products like the Nintendo Switch.

