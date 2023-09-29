Qualcomm, lots of news coming to Wi-Fi 7…

The multinational Qualcomm announced important news and partnerships in the field of Wi-Fi 7.

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7: the 10G fiber gateway platform

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. inaugura a new era of home connectivity. But also new opportunities for service providers with the introduction of the platform Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway and its main feature, technology Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi.

The vast majority of subscribers use broadband service via Wi-Fi. In current broadband systems, the access network from the service provider to the home and the Wi-Fi within the home are managed separately. With a quality of service that is almost impossible to maintain across the entire network, given the diversity of devices, applications, connectivity technologies and the almost constant change of all these elements.

Technology Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi addresses this management challenge by offering a unified data flow management architecture, from cloud to device. It offers classification, planning and insights that help deliver subscriber performance expectations for 10G fiber. Adapting to user activity, whether gaming, streaming, video conferencing or content sharing.

The piattaforma Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway it was designed to enable 10Gbps access through the home. Its software-defined architecture combines the 10G PON (Passive Optical Network) technology with multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to ensure high-speed connectivity and low-latency access. This occurs through the home to end devices, such as phones, PCs, smart TVs, home cameras or household appliances.

EE collaborates with Qualcomm on new technology

EE presented the first of its future strategic plans for the service of home broadband. As part of its ongoing ambition to become the UK’s most customer-focused brand.

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. EE will distribute in the future a nnew domestic hardware equipped with Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 platforms, as part of its plans to offer the best home connectivity to UK consumers. Allowing them to be among the first in the world to have access to the next generation of Wi-Fi.

Existing Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6, offer consumers a highly reliable experience today, and EE’s most advanced router, the EE Smart Hub Plus, offers Wi-Fi 6 as standard. However, the use of technology is expected to evolve in the coming years.

Powered by Full Fiber multi-gigabit broadband, services like cloud gaming, immersive AR/VR and streaming video 4K/8K, As the number of devices connected to Wi-Fi in the average home doubles over the next five years, demand for home networking will continue to increase, requiring new advanced home solutions.

Backed by the experience and expertise of the research teams and BT development of Adastral ParkAs the world‘s leading consumer brand, EE continues to explore new technologies for the hardware, software and services it can offer consumers in the future. As a result, EE can provide customers with the same premium experience as today for years to come.

Charter and Qualcomm together for the next generation Wi-Fi router

Charter Communications, Inc. e Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today a collaboration to supply the Next generation Advanced Wi-Fi router which will bring 7 and 10 Gbps Wi-Fi capabilities to users with Spectrum Internet service, helping to support and improve the connectivity experience for residential customers and small and medium-sized businesses. Advanced Wi-Fi routers with Wi-Fi 7 are expected to be available to Spectrum customers in 2024.

As Internet usage and the number of devices connected to Wi-Fi continue to grow, the demand for wireless connectivity has never been higher. Wi-Fi 7 improves the delivery of wireless connectivity by taking advantage of all three Wi-Fi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz – and enabling higher transmission speeds and lower latency thanks to the implementation of new features , among which:

Increase in canal sizeup to a peak of 320 MHz, which enables huge throughput gains from the 6 GHz spectrum;

Multi-Link Operation (MLO)which supports the use of multiple radios on a router to increase throughput and reduce latency;

4K modulationwhich increases peak speeds to increase throughput and capacity;

Flexible use of channelsto avoid channels with interference.

