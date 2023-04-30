Home » Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon GSR new high-definition gaming technology! 1,080p picture can be changed to 4K level – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile
Technology

Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon GSR new high-definition gaming technology! 1,080p picture can be changed to 4K level – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

by admin
Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon GSR new high-definition gaming technology! 1,080p picture can be changed to 4K level – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

The hardware function of the phone has been improved, and the mobile game effect has been continuously upgraded. Recently, Qualcomm released the Snapdragon Game Super Resolution technology, which can upgrade the pixels of the phone game screen like the DLSS in the Nvidia TRX 300 series or the FSR technology of AMD’s FidelityFX.

Immediately 【Click here】, use the app to watch more product unboxing technology videos

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Game Super Resolution (GSR) technology can upgrade games from 1,080p to 4K while maintaining a certain delay and battery life. According to Qualcomm, it has explained how new technologies run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, etc., which means that new technologies can be launched at any time.

Before GSR

after GSR

As for the supported game modes, it is currently expected to include Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Jade Dynasty: New Fantasy, Return to Empire, Justice Mobile, Naraka Mobile, and Farming Simulator 23 Mobile.

【Related Article】Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Satellite two-way satellite message communication! Android phones will have global coverage

【Related Article】Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Performance Exposed, Next-Gen Android Flagship Is Better Than iPhone

Source：xda-developers

See also  What Russia said about the war in Ukraine and the International Space Station

You may also like

Windows 10 will withdraw from this day, Microsoft...

Scientists are figuring out how to decipher people’s...

45 years and still working! NASA extends 3-year...

Space news up to date 2023: All details...

Open letter warns against manipulative AI

Seagate unveils 22TB HDD IronWolf Pro with CMR...

Which emojis actually have which meaning?

iPhone Long Screenshot App Tool Picroll Free Now!...

Almost nobody knows about this top function

Beats Studio Buds+ will launch a transparent version...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy