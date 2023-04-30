Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon GSR new high-definition gaming technology! 1,080p picture can be changed to 4K level – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

The hardware function of the phone has been improved, and the mobile game effect has been continuously upgraded. Recently, Qualcomm released the Snapdragon Game Super Resolution technology, which can upgrade the pixels of the phone game screen like the DLSS in the Nvidia TRX 300 series or the FSR technology of AMD’s FidelityFX.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Game Super Resolution (GSR) technology can upgrade games from 1,080p to 4K while maintaining a certain delay and battery life. According to Qualcomm, it has explained how new technologies run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, etc., which means that new technologies can be launched at any time.

Before GSR

after GSR

As for the supported game modes, it is currently expected to include Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Jade Dynasty: New Fantasy, Return to Empire, Justice Mobile, Naraka Mobile, and Farming Simulator 23 Mobile.

Source：xda-developers