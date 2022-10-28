Home Technology Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s real performance and thermal performance exposure can rest assured | XFastest News
This year’s Snapdragon TechSummit Snapdragon Technology Summit will be held in Hawaii, USA on November 15th, there is no doubtthe protagonist of this time is definitely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

According to the leaker who has seen the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 prototype, the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be increased by 20% on the basis of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and the energy efficiency will be as good as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The whistleblower pointed out that the chip was operating “cool”, and the Qualcomm team was closely monitoring the heat, hoping that nothing could go wrong this time. Overall, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is very powerful and definitely worth looking forward to.

Before, the Samsung Galaxy S23 equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has appeared on Geekbench 5. The single-core ran out of 1524, and the multi-core ran out of 4597. Compared with the 1300/4300 of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, it is about a maximum increase of 17%. And Samsung’s training has always been conservative.

In addition, the running points show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ultra-large core clock reaches 3.36GHz.

