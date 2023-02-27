Qualcomm confirms the growing interest from smartphone manufacturers towards satellite connections. The American company already has numerous customers ready to exploit Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite, technology with which Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity, via a specific modem integrated into the Snapdragon platform, to mobile devices. Among the first names confirmed there are HONOR, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo e Xiaomi. The entire Chinese smartphone industry is ready to support Qualcomm’s new technology.

Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to next generation smartphones

On the occasion of the Mobile World Congress 2023, Qualcomm has confirmed that the debut of Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite is getting closer. The first smartphones that will support this new technology are arriving.

The partners ready to support the satellite connectivity provided by Qualcomm are the classic OEMs already using Qualcomm SoCs. We are talking about Motorola, HONOR, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo e Xiaomi. For the moment, Qualcomm has not revealed which models will receive satellite connectivity.

In any case, it is probable that all the main top of the range in the coming months will be able to count on this feature. Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite, in any case, will also be a technology supported by the SoCs of the 4 series, the 6 series and the 7 series and not only by the top of the 8 series. More details will certainly arrive in the coming weeks.