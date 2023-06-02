Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Forum is ahead of schedule again, you can see the release of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the end of October

Mobile processor giant Qualcomm (Qualcomm) is about to release its flagship mobile processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in 2023. It has been attracting attention for several months, and there are constant rumors about specifications and performance. However, the most important aspect that hasn’t been discussed until now is the official release date. Foreign media reported that Qualcomm has announced the 2023 Snapdragon Technology Forum, which will be held in Hawaii from October 24 to October 26, 2023.

The previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor was announced at the Snapdragon Technology Forum from November 15 to 17, 2022, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor from December 1 to December 2021. The time for the 3rd has been brought forward, but the time for 2023 will be even earlier.

In 2023, we could see the early release of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, assuming the location of the announcement does not change. However, in the case that TSMC’s most advanced 3nm process has almost been taken by Apple, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor is expected to adopt the N4P node process. Compared with the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, There will still be improvements in performance and energy consumption. In addition, one of the highlights expected to be seen at the Snapdragon Technology Forum in 2023 is the emergence of the Oryon core architecture proposed by Qualcomm the previous year.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor won’t be the first mobile processor to feature the Oryon core architecture, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile processor isn’t expected to be built in until 2024. However, Qualcomm may also announce the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 notebook processor when it introduces the Oryon core architecture. The latest popular AI artificial intelligence functions to meet the needs of the market.

According to current market news, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to adopt TSMC’s N4P process, and the CPU is a new 1+5+2 three-cluster architecture design, including 1 Cortex X4 super core, 5 Cortex A720 cores and 2 Cortex A520 small core. Among them, 5 large cores are the first time in the history of Snapdragon 5G SoC, and this is also the most powerful Snapdragon 5G processor so far. However, these specifications must also be based on the actual content of Qualcomm’s announcement in the future.

(Source of the first picture: Photo by Science and Technology News)