Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite performance surpasses Apple M3, AI performance is far ahead

Qualcomm’s New Snapdragon X Elite PC Processor Surpasses Apple’s M3 Series in AI Performance

Just a week after the release of Apple’s M3 series of processors, Qualcomm demonstrated the performance of its new Snapdragon X Elite PC processor, claiming that it has surpassed Apple’s latest M3 series processors in many aspects, especially in terms of AI performance.

The Snapdragon X Elite processor CPU is Snapdragon Oryon, which is Qualcomm’s star product launched in October and benchmarks against the Apple M2 Max processor. At that time, Qualcomm said that the peak performance of the Snapdragon X Elite processor could be comparable to competing ARM architecture processors of the same level, and the power consumption would be reduced by 30%.

According to Qualcomm, the single-threaded CPU performance of Snapdragon X Elite is better than M3, and multi-core performance is 21% higher. In October this year, Qualcomm also announced that Oryon CPU performance exceeded that of x86 architecture CPUs at the time.

However, with the recent launch of Intel’s 14th generation Meteor Lake processor, which boasts AI capabilities and excellent integrated graphics performance, Qualcomm has not had a chance to compare the performance of the Snapdragon X Elite with the new Intel processors yet.

Qualcomm senior public relations manager Sascha Segan has recommended that consumers not rush to buy the new Laptop and wait for the launch of PCs equipped with Snapdragon X Elite in the middle of next year to experience better performance and AI experience.

PC products based on the Snapdragon X Elite platform are expected to be launched in mid-2024, with manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung participating.

The performance of the hardware does not represent the final user experience. It also depends on the running system, software adaptability, and other reasons. If the performance of Snapdragon X Elite is as official as stated, it will undoubtedly stir up the PC market. It remains to be seen whether Qualcomm can fulfill its promise.

