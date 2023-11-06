Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chip Surpasses Macbook’s M2 in GPU Performance

Breaking News: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chip to Surpass Apple’s M2 GPU Performance

The Android camp is making significant strides in chip performance, particularly in the GPU field. Exciting news has surfaced that Qualcomm is set to unveil its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 flagship mobile phone chip next year. The chip will feature the Adreno 830 GPU provided by Arm, surpassing the graphics performance of Apple’s Macbook M2 chip.

Whistleblower Revegnus recently revealed that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip is expected to be remarkably powerful, possibly due to TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process technology. In the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test, the Adreno 830 GPU scored an impressive 7200, surpassing Apple’s M2 chip’s GPU by 10% in overall performance.

Furthermore, Qualcomm has officially announced its collaboration with Oryon on the development of a self-designed CPU core for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. This upgrade will enhance the performance of the Snapdragon chip. According to Revegnus, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 achieved a single-core score of 2,800 and a multi-core score of 10,000 on the Geekbench 6 test.

Although the first batch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip mobile phones is not set to launch until the end of 2024, the specific performance of the chip is still subject to variables and has not been officially announced. However, what is clear is that the pursuit of extraordinary performance may come at a cost. Chris Patrick, Qualcomm’s senior vice president, recently disclosed to “AndroidAuthority” that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip is expected to have a slight increase in cost, possibly leading to an increase in the price of flagship phones.

