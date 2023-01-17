Windows Central’s Jez Corden recently tweeted about bringing back Quantum Break. Remedy’s 2016 action game focuses on a character with time-manipulation abilities who tries to stop an apocalyptic event.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Corden’s tweet, especially after Quantum Break star Sean Ashmore responded that he mentioned the Xbox in his reply.

While Remedy is now focusing on Alan Wake 2 and a few different control games, there seems to be a need to return to Quantum Break. The game currently has very positive user ratings on Steam, indicating that a lot of people love it.

Don’t expect news anytime soon, though, as there’s no other word on a Quantum Break sequel or return to the universe. As mentioned, Remedy is also working on other projects right now, so it’s doubtful we’ll hear anything anytime soon.