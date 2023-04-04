Home Technology Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass this month
While we’ve gotten used to seeing games come and go from Game Pass, one title that’s remained on the service over the years is the Xbox console exclusive, Quantum Break. However, its run on Game Pass is coming to an end, as the Leaving Soon section on the service’s app reveals that it will be one of seven titles launching later this month.

Specifically, it’s not just Quantum Break that’s leaving Game Pass, like Life is Strange: True Colors, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Moonglow Bay, The Long Dark, The Riftbreaker, Panzer Corps 2, and The Dungeon of Naheulbuek: The Amulet of Chaos Will also leave the service.

Each game will remain playable until April 16th, if you want to keep playing after this date you’ll need to buy the full game, but if that’s what you plan to do, make sure to do so before it goes away , because Game Pass offers a 20% discount on all games currently on the service.

