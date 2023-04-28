QuantumScape plans to start producing solid state batteries in 2023

The hunt for the super battery, which in the future will not only be able to power cars but also ships and airplanes, has been going on for many years. In 2023, however, manufacturers and their research departments will once again come forward in turn to communicate new breakthroughs. Recently, CATL, the world‘s largest battery manufacturer from China, announced a breakthrough in energy density (Trending Topics reported). Now there is also exciting news from the USA. The listed battery startup QuantumScape has now announced that the production process can start this year.

QuantumScape (QS) with the participation of the Austrian co-founder Fritz Prinz, who teaches and researches at the renowned Stanford University, is one of the companies that have made the development of the solid state battery their cause. With an “anode-less” architecture and a ceramic separator, these solid-state batteries are said to improve energy density, charging speed and safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries (cathode = lithium metal oxide, anode = carbon or silicon). A lithium-metal anode is used in QuantumScape, or the anode is created during the first charging process. The very flat individual “unit cells” can be stacked, which means that a high energy density can be achieved in a small space.

“We now have a goal for our first commercial product: a 24-layer cell with a capacity of about 5 ampere hours (Ah)”, QunatumScape says in a recent release. For comparison, the 2170 battery used in several electric cars has a typical capacity of 4.5 to 5 Ah. The US company not only wants to supply the market for electric cars, but also manufacturers of consumer electronics. Many things are conceivable, from notebooks to vacuum cleaners.

“First stage of production to start later this year”

“The installation of this first stage of equipment is already underway and we aim to complete the installation, qualify the equipment and start the first stage of production later this year,” the company continued. That will also drive up the costs. For the full year 2023, the company anticipates capital expenditures of $100 to $150 million and operating expenses of $225 to $275 million — a total of up to $425 million. On the other hand, there should be one billion dollars in liquidity, the runway will last until the second half of 2025. Then either a decent turnover will have to be made, or another capital injection will be needed by then.

In any case, the automotive industry, which is currently switching to electric cars, and the market for consumer electronics – i.e. where everything from bicycles to robot vacuum cleaners is equipped with batteries – are targeted. Well-known investors have gathered around QuantumScape – including multi-billionaire Bill Gates and the car giant Volkswagen. In 2020, after a merger with the investment company Kensington Capital Acquisition, the company went public via SPAC, but was then confronted with serious allegations. In a 188-page document, the notorious short seller Scorpion Capital accused QuantumScape of “pump & dump” and “billions in fraud by Silicon Valley celebrities” – apart from PowerPoint slides, the company didn’t have much to offer.

QS’s stock has suffered quite a bit since the 2020 SPAC IPO. After a high at the end of December 2020 at a price of around $114, the QS paper now only gets around $7. Since then, the price has collapsed by more than 90 percent, and QuantumScape is currently only worth around $3 billion on the stock exchange.