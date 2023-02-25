The twentieth century was the century of the record. But the new century is one in which music has dematerialized, has lost its physicality, has become volatile. This absence of objects through which to establish a connection with the music, however, has been in many cases a loss, a lack. Especially for fans, enthusiasts, collectors, all those music enthusiasts who have not resigned themselves to being just ‘users’ or ‘consumers’, people who want to have a relationship with music and its authors and performers. more direct and constant, therefore taking advantage of the marvels offered by new technologies, but which at the same time do not want to lose the physicality of something not to be ‘consumed’, to be kept forever. And it is with this audience in mind, not small and very loyal, that a new Italian startup has created a new type of support, in line with the technological innovations that have radically changed the world of music, but also capable of giving a new physicality to the music itself.

This new proposal has a name, QUARdisc, “a necessary evolution that unites and harmonizes the physical experience with the digital one”, says Alex Petroni, one of the three managers of the startup Arimas who created the project, “and which introduces an exclusive interaction with the product, resulting in a unique, exclusive and unprecedented user experience”. We are in the field of ‘phygital’, in short, with a ‘physical’ product, which has the dimensions of a small vinyl, but which, in line with today’s forms of listening to music, mainly digital, contains both a solid USB memory which music files, and a QR Code, through which you can download the QUARdisc app and listen to music on your smartphone and have the possibility of obtaining exclusive content that cannot be found on the platforms.

Let’s explain ourselves better: what you buy has all the ‘vintage’ look of a vinyl record, the dimensions are slightly larger than those of an old 45 rpm: “Dimensions, thickness and weight are generous”, explain the makers, ” to support the value of the cover as an artistic and conceptual expression, as in the golden years of discography. Covers have been an integral part of the music we’ve loved the most, just think of the cultural impact of Abbey Road o Stg. Pepper of the Beatles or of Dark side of the moon by Pink Floyd, whose covers are now recognized as real works of pop art”. But that’s not all: each QUARdisc has a progressive numbering printed on it, which makes each piece unique, collectible and precious, since no reprints are foreseen. No less interesting, however, is also the inside of the package, which contains a booklet, with at least 16 pages, with information, graphics, texts, photographs.

And the digital part? In the QUARdisc package there is a small card, a USB memory, with the whole album in two different audio formats, to have the highest possible listening quality. And then, overprinted on the card, there is a QR code which, once framed with a smartphone, allows the purchaser to download and access the free QUARdisc app, where the audio files will be immediately made available for listening on the smartphone .

The QUARdisc APP. Once you have downloaded the app (which is not available in digital stores, you can only get it by purchasing the QUARdisc), a user profile is automatically created. The latter gives access to a platform where it is possible to collect and listen to the album purchased and access a series of services and information: in-depth details on the songs, special news and backstage contents of the artist, services and engagement, as well as an exclusive micro-social called Q-CLUB that connects artist and fan. The user can actively participate by interacting with the community by commenting on posts and videos, participating in exclusive initiatives (online artist performances, live meet&greets, occasional online meetings with him) and if he has a personal Wallet, connect to the world NFT of the artist as well as certify their participation in his live events. And it is also possible to make each QUARdisc even more personalized with a video dedication if you want to give it to someone else.

The first QUARdisc came out these days and it is Franco Battiato – Invitation to travelthe reissue in the new format of the recording of the great concert at the Arena di Verona in honor of the Sicilian musician: “It could only be him”, says Petroni again, “He has always been a sublime visionary, who managed to imagine new horizons and describe them through a music full of references to the past, but told with a new language, using its special magic to make tradition and innovation travel together”.

In the reissue in QUARdisc format, the master is celebrated by about 20 artists, including: Max Gazzè, Carmen Consoli, Jovanotti, Mahmood, Fiorella Mannoia, Vinicio Capossela, Gianna Nannini, Subsonica, Emma, ​​Arisa, Eugenio Finardi, Morgan, Paola Turci , Colapesce and DiMartino, Alice, Angelo Branduardi, Simone Cristicchi, Gianni Maroccolo, Vasco Brondi, Giovanni Caccamo, Enzo Avitabile, Mario Incudine, Diodato, Luca Madonia, Juri Camisasca, Bluvertigo, Andrea Chimenti, Cristina Scabbia and Davide Ferrario, Gianni Morandi, Sonia Bergamasco and Cristina Baggio. After Franco Battiato, who inaugurates the entry of the new type of physical support, new releases will follow in the following weeks, which will involve artists belonging to the most varied genres. With new albums, collections, catalog operations. Other functions of the app will be active, suitably adapted to the artists and albums involved and gradually implemented in the next releases.

The Italian startup, Arimas, was born from the passion for music of three operators in the sector: Alex Petroni, Giampiero Signorazzi, Stefano Zappaterra. They shared their project with artists, producers, promoters, record companies, journalists, managers, welcoming their suggestions to join forces and determine the decisive turning point in the dialogue between physical and digital experience. “Teamwork, with the aim of introducing a physical support in step with the times onto the market”, concludes Petroni, “to bring music back into our hands. Literally”.