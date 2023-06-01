Quest 3, Meta unveils the third generation of its virtual and augmented reality headset

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled it by wearing it and sharing images on Facebook: here it is Meta Quest 3, the third generation mixed reality (augmented and virtual) viewer that will hit the market this fall. The announcement comes a few days before WWDC, Apple’s developer conference which will start on June 5th. In which very (very very) probably Tim Cook will reveal the viewer of the Apple.

Apple, what will the virtual reality headset look like? Here are the latest guesses (in 3D) news/quest_3_meta_svela_la_terza_generazione_del_suo_visore_arvr-402822477/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_402823388&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.lastampa.it”>





“Meta Quest 3 is the first high-resolution, 40 percent thinner and more comfortable color mixed reality headset with better display and resolution,” Zuckerberg said. The Q3 has a latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that is billed as twice as powerful as that of the Quest 2but the full technical specifications are still unknown.

RepTech, here is Oculus Quest 2. Virtual reality as never seen before news/quest_3_meta_svela_la_terza_generazione_del_suo_visore_arvr-402822477/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_402824840&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.lastampa.it”>









The Quest 3 will cost, in the basic 128 giga version, 499 dollars, which in Italy will become 569 euro. Apple’s is not yet known but at least twice as much is imagined. Then there is also the PSVR 2 di Sony per PlayStationbut it only works when connected to the fifth generation console.

PlayStation, the test of PS VR 2: virtual reality as we’ve never seen it news/quest_3_meta_svela_la_terza_generazione_del_suo_visore_arvr-402822477/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_402830041&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.lastampa.it”>









Further details on the Quest 3 will be announced at Meta’s Connect conference on September 27th. There is also good news for current users of the system: Meta will lower the prices of the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, which have been available for some time. The upcoming software update should also bring an overall performance boost thanks to optimizations in the operating system code.