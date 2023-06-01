Home » Quest 3, Meta unveils the third generation of its virtual and augmented reality headset
Mark Zuckerberg unveiled it by wearing it and sharing images on Facebook: here it is Meta Quest 3, the third generation mixed reality (augmented and virtual) viewer that will hit the market this fall. The announcement comes a few days before WWDC, Apple’s developer conference which will start on June 5th. In which very (very very) probably Tim Cook will reveal the viewer of the Apple.

“Meta Quest 3 is the first high-resolution, 40 percent thinner and more comfortable color mixed reality headset with better display and resolution,” Zuckerberg said. The Q3 has a latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that is touted as twice as powerful as that of the Quest 2, but full technical specifications are still unknown.

The Quest 3 will cost, in the basic 128 gigabyte version, 499 dollars, which in Italy will become 569 euros. Apple’s is not yet known but at least twice as much is imagined. There is also Sony’s PSVR 2 for PlayStation on the market, but it only works when connected to the fifth generation console. Further details on the Quest 3 will be announced at Meta’s Connect conference on September 27th. There’s also good news for current users of the system: Meta will lower the prices of the long-available Quest 2 and Quest Pro. The upcoming software update should also bring an overall performance boost thanks to optimizations in the operating system code.

