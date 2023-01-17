Listen to the audio version of the article

A new legitimacy. After decades of use two years ago, Lis was recognized as a language. Now comes the first virtual human in Italy capable of producing and understanding the Italian Sign Language. The product, which will be launched on the market in three months, is the result of the Tuscan innovation QuestIT, in collaboration with the University of Siena, the Institute of Cognitive Science and Technology of the CNR, the Group for the study and information on the Italian Sign Language.

“We have exploited the incredible potential of artificial intelligence to structure a latest generation virtual assistant who knows Italian Sign Language perfectly – explained Ernesto Di Iorio, CEO of QuestIt – Thanks to it, we enhance “digital accessibility” and give the opportunity for deaf citizens to autonomously access information and services offered by local bodies and realities such as the Public Administration and banks, but the potential fields of application are innumerable: from organizing appointments in hospitals to explaining exhibitions or events cultural events in museums up to the clarification of subjects or individual concepts in schools or university classrooms».

Currently the technology, as a virtual assistant, can be inserted into websites, applications, proprietary systems and interactive totems. Once the person in question appears in front of the screen and begins to interact with signs, the avatar analyzes the individual’s facial expressions, as well as her movements, and responds using Lis. In this way he is able to offer advice, depending on the reference context, to deaf clients.

A participatory process

In developing the product, the deaf were the protagonists. “We have been involved from the beginning, our needs have been listened to at every stage of the process,” said Alessio Di Renzo, linguist, the first deaf researcher in Italy. «It is important to know that in this project developed with a view to artificial intelligence for all, we have involved not generic users, but expert users» said Olga Capirci, research manager at the Cnr where she coordinates the LaCAM Laboratory (Language and Communication Across Modalities) and where four deaf people work permanently. «We were able to develop the concept of human-centered design» said Patrizia Marti, professor at the University of Siena and experience design researcher.

At work on the translation

QuestIt plans to integrate the product with the translator function capable of translating words into signs. «For a real translator, large amounts of data are needed, it could be a later step. For now, let’s think about the possibility of being able to translate some basic operational functions». In short, not a real interpreter with characteristics of completeness and precision but an agile tool that allows operational translations.