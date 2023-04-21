Home » “Quick Fight 6” trial version has landed on PS5 and PS4
"Quick Fight 6" trial version has landed on PS5 and PS4

“Quick Fight 6” trial version has landed on PS5 and PS4

Before the official release on June 2, Capcom first brought the trial version of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” to players. This version is currently available on PS5 and PS4, in which you can experience the beginning of the “World Tour” mode and part of the “Fighting Land” mode. The appearance of the character created by the player in the trial version can be inherited to the official version. In addition to PS, players on Xbox Series X/S and Steam can also try this part of the content until April 26.

At the same time, Capcom also announced the lineup of additional characters for the first year of “Killing Whirlwind 6”. After the game is released, Rashid, AKI, ED, and Hao Gui will join the battle in the summer of 2023, autumn of 2023, winter of 2024 (should refer to the beginning of the year), and spring of 2024 respectively. In addition, in the latest Showcase event, game director Takayuki Nakayama also gave a more in-depth introduction to the modes such as “World Tour” and “Fighting Land”. Interested friends can watch the full video.

