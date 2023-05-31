“Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” media rating ban: the average score of 92 surpasses “Hogwarts Inheritance”, the best lineup of starting characters in history | T客邦

“Street Fighter 6 (Street Fighter 6)” will be officially released on June 2, and all major media reviews have been lifted. The results show that Capcom’s game masterpiece has received rave reviews. On the two game rating sites Metacritic and Opencritic, “Killer Whirlwind 6” is one of the most highly rated games of the year.

“Fighting Whirlwind 6” is the latest work in Capcom’s classic fighting game series, and it is also one of the most anticipated games this year. Capcom calls “Killer Whirlwind 6” “a new era of fighting games in 2023”, which combines elements of the past and present. The story of the game takes place after “Fighting Whirlwind 3”, providing players with three game modes, with bright colors and an excellent sense of attack.

According to Metacritic, the score of “Whirlwind 6” is 92 points (PS5 version), and a total of 66 media are included, ranking fourth in the year. Ahead of Kombat 6 are The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid: Remastered, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition. And “Killer Whirlwind 6” surpassed masterpieces such as “Evil Castle 4” remake, “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”.

With this high score, “Whirlwind 6” has been certified as a “must play”, which is the second time Capcom has won this honor this year.

Among them, IGN gave 9 points, saying that although the “Fighting Whirlwind” series has always been the benchmark for 2D fighting game types, “Knocking Whirlwind 6” feels particularly special.

As far as combat mechanics go, the addition of the “fighting qi” system is memorable, and it’s like a Swiss army knife, offering multiple options for various decision-making and resource management in each round of your match. The starting character lineup of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” is the best ever, and after three tests, the online and online battles are so far impeccable, and there are the richest small details in the history. Whether you’re new to fighting games or a seasoned veteran, Kombat 6 is a must-play.

On Opencritic, “Quick Fight 6” ranked third this year. With an overall score of 92 and 98% of reviewers recommending the game, the game is certified Mighty. Leading the charts is still “Tears of the Kingdom”, which set the record for the highest rating ever, followed by “Evil Castle 4 Remake”. Meanwhile, Kombat 6 outshines other notable titles this year, such as Hi-Fi RUSH, Dead Space Remastered and Octopath Traveler 2, as well as the much-anticipated “Diablo 4”.

“Killer Whirlwind 6” will be released on June 2 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S platforms.