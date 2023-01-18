It will be exhibiting at the 2023 Taipei International Game Show, and the first-person action role of the demo content will be played by the game “Atomic Heart”》(Atomic Heart), a media trial meeting was held in Taiwan a few days ago to reveal the appearance of the game world,

The developer Mundfish is located in Cyprus and was established in 2017. It consists of about 130 employees from about 10 countries in Europe and Asia. Investors include Gaijin Entertainment, Gem Capital, Tencent, etc.; “Atomic Heart” is their first work .

If the name “Atomic Heart” is a bit abstract,

So when it comes to “BioShock”, maybe you can understand what this dystopian world looks like in seconds.

Let’s take a look at some of the contents of the “Atomic Heart” media demo meeting.

The background world of “Atomic Heart”

The world of “Atomic Heart” seems to be fake or real, and it is located in the parallel world after World War II. In 1955, it was a facility No. 3826 in the old Soviet Union, a place for the manufacture of robots.

A global system failure at the all-important Facility 3826 has swarmed the otherwise well-behaved robots against humanity. Players play the role of “P-3” Major Agent, trying to prevent a bigger disaster from happening, including preventing more secrets from leaking.

Facility 3826 is a gigantic facility that spreads like a fungus throughout the Kazakh Mountains. Then you will come to explore outdoor scenes similar to the open world, and fight more difficult robots…avoid those alarm facilities and attract more robots to come.

There are people here, and there are more mind-controlled robots. Before you experience the mystery and beauty brought by robots, you will first see the crazy world where robots are out of control… What could be more nerve-wracking than this.

Ah…Because it is a robot world, so…if there are working robots, there will naturally be maintenance robots; don’t think that everything will be fine if you blow it up once, be careful to be repaired!

Mundfish in order to establish a complete world. Specially invited script writers and well-known writers collaborate to launch a 600-page novel that expands the game’s world view, and cooperate with more than 200 actors to produce audio and video for the story.

The game is divided into 5 areas in total, and the main plot is estimated to be about 25 hours (excluding branch exploration and mission content).

Not just the plot, “Atomic Heart” contains music rich in various ages, and you can hear the loud radio and loudspeaker sound of the surrounding facilities almost at any time.

If you enjoy collecting in-game, browse over 2,000 unique posters, logos, and science infographic assets.

In addition to the huge dialogue during the game, there are also different contents that need to be chosen by yourself.

There are three main types of content in “Atomic Heart”: plot campaigns, branch lines, and character upgrades. Branch lines include exploration, collection, and extra battles; unless you want to catch up with the progress, the main and auxiliary lines can be combined to add more combat power to yourself.

In addition to the character’s ability to upgrade the character, the upgrade of guns and weapons can achieve twice the result with half the effort. There are many parts to upgrade, and there are also a lot of things to collect.

Although they are all dealing with robots, in addition to physical attacks with shovels and guns, they can also launch attribute attacks. In addition to the basic differences in fire, acid, electricity, ice, and telekinesis, individual attacks and compound attacks have different effects.

Spraying ice + electric discharge on the robot can speed up the attack, which is very practical, but this type of attack has a recovery time.

Although there are many types of attacks, but because there are many types of robots, it is recommended to proceed step by step to avoid the aggressive state of being besieged, and it is more efficient to defeat them one by one.

This work seems to be an ordinary adventure, but in fact there is a hidden crisis, and real and absurd events are constantly being staged. Rather than waiting for the passing military doctor who will be cut in half in the next second, it is better to save his life.

Putting affection on the no-cleaning NPC is asking for trouble, and finding a way to solve the incident and smoothing out the turbulent robots is the best policy.

Based on the version that will be used in this experience, there are still some areas that need to be optimized; however, the overall world has seen completion, and we can look forward to the final sprint of the development team.

It is currently known that the 2023 Taipei International Game Show,A demo version specially created for the exhibition will be used,If you are interested, you can play.

“Atomic Heart” is expected to be launched globally on February 21st, on PC Steam, PS5, and PS4 platforms, including physical retail editions and limited editions; digital editions include standard editions, golden editions, and premium editions. Pre-orders will also receive 2 An exclusive weapon appearance.