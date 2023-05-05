Quickly organize iPhone desktop teaching! Teach you to move multiple applications at once-ePrice.HK

I have been using the iPhone for so long, and I actually discovered this feature today! ! ! I believe that there are quite a few netizens who use iPhones, but with smartphones, it is very common to have dozens or even hundreds of apps or games on the phone. And I like to use folders to classify different apps. In the past, I used to drag and drop Apps one by one to different folders, but I’m sorry, I just noticed that I can move multiple Apps at once. After I know it, I need to organize the piles of Apps in the future. It’s much more convenient!

Move multiple apps at one time for teaching

I didn’t notice it until now. It turns out that the iPhone has the function of dragging and dropping multiple apps at once, which can make it more efficient when organizing apps. The method is as follows:

001: Just like dragging the App normally, press and hold the app you want to move, and drag it, but don’t let go.

002: Use your other finger to select all the apps you want to move together.

003: You will see a number showing how many apps you have selected. At this time, you can move multiple apps to other folders or pages, which is very convenient!