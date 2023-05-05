Home » Quickly organize iPhone desktop teaching! Teach you to move multiple applications at once-ePrice.HK
Technology

Quickly organize iPhone desktop teaching! Teach you to move multiple applications at once-ePrice.HK

by admin
Quickly organize iPhone desktop teaching! Teach you to move multiple applications at once-ePrice.HK

I have been using the iPhone for so long, and I actually discovered this feature today! ! ! I believe that there are quite a few netizens who use iPhones, but with smartphones, it is very common to have dozens or even hundreds of apps or games on the phone. And I like to use folders to classify different apps. In the past, I used to drag and drop Apps one by one to different folders, but I’m sorry, I just noticed that I can move multiple Apps at once. After I know it, I need to organize the piles of Apps in the future. It’s much more convenient!

Move multiple apps at one time for teaching

I didn’t notice it until now. It turns out that the iPhone has the function of dragging and dropping multiple apps at once, which can make it more efficient when organizing apps. The method is as follows:

001: Just like dragging the App normally, press and hold the app you want to move, and drag it, but don’t let go.

002: Use your other finger to select all the apps you want to move together.

003: You will see a number showing how many apps you have selected. At this time, you can move multiple apps to other folders or pages, which is very convenient!

IMG_4313.PNG
See also  These 8 places in Windows 11 are very Windows XP

You may also like

If Apple restricts USB-C transfer speed, EU warns...

This action-packed platformer is free for a limited...

MSR special fair for the economic region of...

Solar Autobahn: – TechFieber Greentech Live

Official teaser for SEE U SOON!Or will release...

Uzbekistan’s new gadget uses Steam Deck to operate...

Test: INSTAR IN-9408, a very good surveillance camera...

Redfall, little personality and courage. The Vampire Slayer...

Secretlab TITAN Evo buy cheap from 519€ (05/2023)

Honkai: Star Railway Raiders｜Relic Raising Experience All Characters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy