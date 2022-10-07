CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE Integrated Water Cooling

▲ CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE integrated water cooling

CORSAIR has launched the new iCUE H150i RGB ELITE integrated water cooler, which is the latest 360mm version of the RGB ELITE series of water cooling radiators. There are also 240mm and 280mm versions. It adopts a high-efficiency and low-noise centrifugal pump, and is matched with the new AF120 ELITE fan and 360mm water cooling exhaust. It can provide good and quiet cooling performance, with a new RGB ELITE light-emitting water block, 16 ARGB LED light rings are added inside, and a black matte light-transmitting shell brings a very stylish RGB lighting effect.

▲ Attachment accessories

The CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE box comes with 1 set of water cooling radiators, 3 AF120 ELITE fans, 1 set of integrated power supply cables, and a buckle bag.

▲ Supports various platforms from Intel and AMD

The CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE box comes with Intel and AMD platform clips and screws. AM4, sTRX4, sTR4.

New RGB ELITE water block, 16 ARGB LED light ring

▲ New RGB ELITE luminous water block

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE adopts a new RGB ELITE water block. The whole water block has a rounded square design and is divided into RGB light-emitting upper cover and water block lower cover. The upper cover is made of black matte light-transmitting plastic, and the lower cover is black solid color. Plastic, the word ELITE is printed on the front and side of the water block, and there are 16 ARGB LED light rings inside the upper cover. Since the internal RGB light ring is fixed with the whole water block, the RGB ELITE water block seems to be unable to separate the upper and lower covers. The overall design of the water block is similar Stylish and elegant.

▲ With pirate ship LOGO translucent top cover

The CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE water-cooling head is equipped with a transparent acrylic top cover with CORSAIR LOGO. The LOGO part of the CORSAIR can also reveal RGB lights, and it is fixed by suction. Users can adjust the direction of the cover.

▲ Attach 1 set of integrated connection power supply cable

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE comes with 1 set of integrated power supply cable, with 1 set of 3pin pump reading cable, 1 set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply cable, 1 set of USB 2.0 9-pin connector, 1 set of USB- C connector, 1 set of SATA power connector, can be used to connect the USB-C interface on the side of the water block.

High performance and low noise centrifugal pump design, large area copper bottom design

▲ Adopt low noise centrifugal pump

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE adopts a built-in high-performance low-noise centrifugal water pump design, and has a large area of ​​56mm x 56mm copper metal heat dissipation bottom, but the official did not mention the description of the water pump design, it is likely to be the same as the previous ELITE CAPELLIX and ELITE LCD The water cooling series is not the same CoolIT water cooling pump solution. The water block has been pre-coated with high-performance thermal paste and covered with a protective plastic cover when it leaves the factory, which is very considerate.

360mm high density aluminum metal water cooling row

▲ Using 360mm high-density aluminum metal water cooling row

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE water cooling adopts 360mm high-density aluminum metal water cooling radiator, the size is 397mm x 120mm x 27 mm. In order to improve the efficiency of the cooling radiator, the welding method of the water channel and the fins has been improved. The welding method adopts U-shaped cooling fins. Compared with the V-shaped design of the fins and water channels of the general radiator, the U-shaped design increases the contact surface between the water channel and the fins and accelerates the reduction of water temperature. At the same time, the rectangular shape between the fins can reduce the resistance of airflow through the heat sink, making the overall operation of the water cooling more quiet.

Industrial grade EPDM EPDM water pipe

▲ Using industrial grade EPDM water pipe

H150i RGB ELITE water cooling adopts industrial grade EPDM EPDM rubber water pipe, which is more heat-resistant and aging-resistant than ordinary rubber, can strengthen the sealing to prevent leakage, and has a more durable life. The connection between the water pipe and the water cooling row is covered with aluminum alloy, which has the function of strengthening protection and fixing.

New AF120 ELITE fan, AirGuide technology

▲ Comes with 3 sets of new AF120 ELITE fans

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE water cooling is equipped with 3 sets of new AF120 ELITE fans, the size is 120mm x 120mm x 25mm, supports 12V voltage input and uses PWM for speed control, the speed is 400rpm ~ 1,850rpm ±10% (supports ZERO RPM MODE), The maximum wind flow is 59.1 CFM, the maximum wind pressure is 1.93 mm H²O, and the maximum sound and noise level is 31.5dBA.

▲ Using CORSAIR AirGuide technology

The new AF120 ELITE fan adopts 9 high-curved sickle-shaped fan blades and is equipped with FDB hydrodynamic bearings. Based on traditional oil-sealed bearings, oil guide grooves are added inside the bearing and lubricating oil is injected. When the shaft rotates internally, a liquid flow effect is formed. Minimizes metal surface friction and rotational noise, and incorporates CORSAIR AirGuide technology anti-swirl vane design that concentrates airflow into a cone, making it easier for airflow to pass through the water-cooled exhaust fins and dissipate further away , so as to effectively improve the heat dissipation performance, and the overall fan noise is very quiet.

The AF120 ELITE fan is equipped with anti-vibration rubber pads on the front and back corners to reduce fan vibration when fixing the fan. In addition, there is a set of 4-pin PWM fan power cables.

CORSAIR iCUE 4 lighting software

The latest CORSAIR iCUE 4 lighting effect software has a large number of graphically designed UI interfaces, supports control and adjustment of CORSAIR peripheral products, can adjust or switch lighting effects for CORSAIR water cooling, adjust the speed of fans or pumps, and even connect other CORSAIR products in parallel. Lighting effects, etc., also provide functions such as quick switching of lighting effect themes and monitoring of computer system sensors.

Through CORSAIR iCUE 4 software, users can adjust the lighting effect settings of the RGB light ring water block for H150i RGB ELITE, and provide more than 10 preset lighting effects, and can also set hardware RGB lighting effects (without using iCUE software) status).

The CORSAIR iCUE 4 software has four preset speed settings including “Quiet”, “Balanced”, “Extreme” and “Zero PRM”, and even the speed setting can be customized. Users can switch the appropriate speed setting for fans or pumps .

CORSAIR iCUE 4 software has device settings, users can check the firmware version of the device, adjust the brightness of the LCD screen, etc.

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE water-cooled headlight effect display

Thermal test:

The test uses a 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor with a GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard, the room temperature is about 22 °C, the fan is set to a custom 100% speed and the water pump is set to “extreme” mode, manually set in the BIOS The full core clock (CCX0 / CCX1) is 5.2GHz, the CPU voltage is 1.21V, and the CPU VRM LLC level is High.

Using the AIDA64 System Stability test to fully load the FPU unit (AVX2 enabled), the Ryzen 9 7950X all-core clock is at 5.2GHz, and the CPU Package power consumption is about 203W under full load. After 16 minutes of loading, the CPU Package average temperature The temperature is about 85°C and the maximum temperature is 89°C, which can meet the cooling needs of the ordinary overclocking of the R9 7950X.

Gayeon CORSAIR Sleeving Kit AIO Sleeve Kit

CORSAIR has launched a new Sleeving Kit AIO sleeve kit, available in 380mm and 450mm length versions, white, red, gray and other three color versions, can be used to install the water pipe of AIO water cooling for personal decoration purposes. 2 PET sleeves and 4 sets of metal fasteners are included in the box.

CORSAIR Sleeving Kit The AIO Sleeve Kit can add color to the CORSIAR water cooler and show a unique personal style, but users need to choose the appropriate sleeve length version to be compatible with the corresponding size of the CORSIAR water cooler.

CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB ELITE Integrated Water Cooling

Price: HK$ to be determined

Enquiry: Felton (2273-8393)

Flat comments:

CORSAIR newly launched iCUE H150i RGB ELITE all-in-one water cooling, using the new RGB ELITE water block with the new AF120 ELITE fan, which can provide good heat dissipation performance and very quiet working noise, although the RGB ELITE series only provides RGB lighting effects in the water block part, but The rounded and square water-cooled head shape design, coupled with the matte, frosted and translucent RGB lighting effect, brings a modern and fashionable appearance style.