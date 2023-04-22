Quiet projector, brilliant picture, Android 11: Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro in the test

The Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro is a mobile DLP projector that wants to score with its diverse functions and portability. In direct competition with Samsung’s The Freestyle (test report) and the mobile projector-primus Xgimi Halo+ (test report) from the company, the Mogo 2 Pro promises a home cinema experience that you can take anywhere. Similar to The Freestyle, however, it lacks an integrated battery, but can be operated using a powerful power bank without a socket. Its direct predecessor still had a battery. In addition to the Mogo 2 Pro, Xgimi is also showing the Mogo 2, which is about 200 euros cheaper. The main difference is that the Mogo 2 only has a resolution of 720p instead of 1080p.

In this review, we take a close look at the most important features of the Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro, such as the picture, the fan volume, the workmanship, the specifications, the sound, the mobile use and the software. For an overview, we recommend our list of the best cordless projectors: Top 5 mobile projectors for on the go.

design & processing



The Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro impresses with its compact design and high-quality workmanship. It appears as a silver-grey block measuring 16.1 x 12 x 10.8 centimeters with a fairly slim weight of 1.1 kilograms. This makes the Mogo 2 Pro light enough to easily carry in a bag or backpack.

The projector stands on a rubber ring, which ensures a stable stand. There is also a tripod thread on the underside, which enables mounting on a tripod or various wall and ceiling mounts. This increases flexibility when positioning the projector, making it easier to adapt to different environments. On the top is the projector’s only button, which turns it on and off. Unfortunately, he does not have any other controls.

On the front of the Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro there are several sensors in addition to the lens. These take care of the autofocus, the automatic keystone correction, as well as obstacle detection and automatic screen alignment. The whole thing works impressively well, Xgimi calls it Intelligent Screen Adaption 2.0.

On the back of the Mogo 2 Pro there is a USB-A port, an HDMI input, a 3.5 millimeter audio jack and a USB-C port for the power supply. There is also a small Plexiglas window on the back, which allows a view of the two speakers with 8 watts from Harman Kardon. Music playback is loud and clear. It’s one of the best we’ve heard from a compact projector. Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 5 (802.11ac) are available for wireless connections.

Bild



The Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro offers increased brightness from 300 ISO lumens to 400 ISO lumens compared to the previous model. It ensures a clear and bright image in darkened rooms or environments where the (screen) wall is no more than three meters away from the device. In this scenario, the projector offers impressive picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors. At greater distances or when there is more light, however, losses in image quality have to be accepted.

Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro Bilder Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro

The resolution of the projector remains unchanged with Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) plus HDR10 support. However, the Mogo 2 Pro, with its still 0.23-inch DLP chip, is now said to cover 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space during playback. This ensures a high level of color fidelity, which we rarely experience with such compact projectors, even if the reproduction sometimes seems too colorful to us. We cannot perceive a rainbow effect. The projection ratio is 1.2:1.

Mobile use



Unlike its predecessor, the Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro does not have an integrated battery. Nevertheless, it runs on a power bank with at least 65 watts. As with Samsung’s The Freestyle (test report), its mobile use is associated with costs for the power bank and its additional weight. The excellent Xgimi Halo+ (test report), for example, solves this better, here the battery is already integrated. Attention: If you want to use the Mogo 2 Pro with full brightness via the power bank, you have to activate the corresponding option in the settings. That comes at the cost of battery life.

Software



The device runs on the preinstalled Android TV 11 platform. A Google account is required for this, various apps such as Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, ARD, ZDF and Dazn are already preinstalled. The supplied remote control is easy to hold and has sensibly arranged buttons, but is not illuminated. Android 11 is also easy to use, so we occasionally noticed small stutters in the menus. When streaming, everything runs buttery smooth.

Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro Screenshots Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro

Unfortunately, the Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro Netflix cannot be downloaded via the Google Play Store, nor can the Sky offer Wow. This is a massive disadvantage. Xgimi encloses a note with the Mogo 2 Pro that describes the subsequent installation via the App Desktop Launcher. That doesn’t work in our test. Instead, we download the Netfix APK from the computer, save it on a USB-C stick and then install it on the Mogo 2 Pro. That’s awkward. Also, not all Netflix functions can be used via remote control.

Alternatively, we recommend streaming sticks. Find out more in our Top 5 list: The best 4K streaming sticks and boxes from 40 euros. It becomes much easier for Android users by starting Netflix on their smartphone and mirroring the screen content to the projector via Chromecast. If you want Netflix in Full HD and natively on a projector, you can take a closer look at the 500-euro Emotn N1 projector (test report).

Preis



The Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro costs around 600 euros on Amazon. The Mogo 2 with a slightly lower resolution 400 euros. If you order the projector directly from Xgimi via this purchase link, you save 50 euros.

Conclusion

