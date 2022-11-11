《US Gamifies Time》The No. 1 watch brand in sales

[廣告] Please read on

and be the first in Fortnite Creative A watch brand with its own island

Middlebury, ConnecticutNovember 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the best-selling watch brand* ® is launching a unique interactive experience that lets players “Race Against TimeX” (race against TimeX) in Fortnite®, one of the world‘s most popular video games. The challenge pits players against time in multiple races, in a virtual world that incorporates watches, which symbolize empowerment, giving players speed and power to increase their competitive advantage.

Senior Vice President, Brand and Creative, Timex Group Shari Fabiani “Timex has been an innovator for nearly 170 years, and we’ve written an unexpected history. Vice President, Brand & Creative, Timex Group. As the official timekeeper of the Metaverse, we’re playing with the concept of time and making a name for itself in the world‘s most popular The digital world of Fortnite, one of the multiplayer online games, incorporates analog technology. Timex has entered the metaverse before, and now we are fully committed to the game industry, with other virtual, immersive experiences coming soon, and into the web3.”

The collaboration will be paired with fully integrated campaigns that connect virtual worlds with real-life experiences, such as in-game giveaways. Partners include gamer influencer Parker Locke, Sushi Bae, SypherPK, YouTube Star Ali-A, and Gen Z style icon and Fortnite fan Landon Barker.

Landon Barker “For me, it’s worth spending time playing Fortnite because it’s one of the ways I can get together with my friends and avoid superficial things that get in the way of connection. I’m excited to work with Timex, I love their watches and Fortnite, So for me it was a match made in heaven.”

“Race Against TimeX” includes 6 mini-games, each pitting the player against time, with challenges including rising water, closing walls, breaking floors, and players on precarious trails in the dark Dodge Lebo and find your way. Players can purchase items, which have fantastic watches that transfer special abilities to the player’s wrist to increase speed and power, allowing them to complete all 6 mini-games in the fastest time possible.

Timex’s first foray into the Metaverse is with an event with innovative partners, including a live virtual and interactive with Wave Justin Bieber The concert’s official program is currently counted down, and with AmazeVR’s Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert Tour – Enter The Hottieverse, a virtual tour in which each participant’s avatar is paired with a special virtual reality hand tracking feature. on the Timex virtual watch. Now, in “Race Against TimeX,” Timex offers its most interactive, virtual experience yet, with more events planned to further position Timex at the forefront of the metaverse.

Timex has partnered with best-in-class partners for the successful launch of “Race Against TimeX”, including Metabrands, the branding agency of the MetaverseTMEpic Games games company SuperAwesome, which facilitates digital engagement of GenZ gamers, and Beyond Creative, a leading developer of Fortnite Creative games.

To participate in “Race Against TimeX”, go to Fortnite, select “Creative” mode, select “Play” and enter “Island Code”. Fortnite is free to play on desktop, PlayStation (4 and 5), Xbox One (S, X and Series X or S), Nintendo Switch and Android mobile devices.

Island Code: 1359-6287-8998 or direct link:

Please click View/Download Assets.

about TIMEX GROUP

Timex Group designs, manufactures and sells innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut, with operations worldwide and more than 3,000 employees. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, the Timex Group companies manufacture watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker and Versace .

Follow Timex on social media:

Media Contact:

Patricia Rappaport, Email

Kim Gallo, email

Rachel Walder, Email